RUSSELLVILLE – The Glasgow football team got off to a fast start Friday at Logan County, but it was an uphill battle from there.
The Scotties scored on their first possession, but an injury left the team without its starting quarterback for nearly three quarters.
Still, Glasgow used a solid defensive effort and found ways to put up enough points to grind past the Cougars 19-10 and move to 3-1 on the season.
"I thought we overcame a lot of adversity in the ballgame," Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said. "When you lose your starting quarterback and you have to go to a freshman quarterback, our kids could have dropped their heads, but I really believe our defense took it as a challenge, our special teams took it as a challenge and we made up for it in some different ways.
" ... I just thought our boys played with what I call Scottie pride, and it was on full display tonight."
Logan County drove to Glasgow's 32-yard line on the opening possession, before a fumble gave the Scotties the ball for the first time. On its second play, Glasgow junior quarterback John Carter Myers found Andrew Phillips with a 46-yard connection, and Myers ran in a 10-yard touchdown on fourth down four plays later to take a 7-0 lead.
The Cougars again marched down the field to set up first-and-goal from the 8, and were eventually two yards from the end zone before Glasgow's defense halted them on downs.
Pinned with just a yard to work, Jacob Moore tackled Myers in the end zone for a safety to make it 7-2.
Logan County looked to take the lead after it got the ensuing kick and made it to the Glasgow 1, before again being stood up, and this time sent backwards to the 38-yard line with two negative plays, a holding penalty and two more negative plays.
"We couldn't ever get over the hump. We did some things well. They were giving some things – we didn't capitalize on a lot of them, didn't execute our offense the way we wanted to, but we got inside the 5 twice in the first half," Logan County coach Todd Adler said. "Bad play calling on my part. I've got to do something to get our guys in the end zone right there, but we had a bobbled snap one time, we had a holding call one time, so we've got to clean some of that up, but that has been better than the previous two games, so I'm kind of happy with that. I thought our kids played really hard tonight."
The two teams went into halftime with the same 7-2 score, but Glasgow came out knowing it wouldn't have its starting quarterback. After getting the ball back with 9:28 in the second quarter and a completion to Javon Clark, Myers was hurt on a run toward the Scotties sideline and wouldn't return. Zachary Poore, the team's original backup, was injured in the team's season-opening win against Allen County-Scottsville.
"You've just got to keep fighting, you've got to keep persevering and that's what our kids did," Garmon said. "I was just really proud of the effort. A lot of great individual performances. I was just so proud of our seniors. I thought our seniors really stepped up and I'm just so proud of them."
Senior Carter McKeever returned the second half's opening kick 88 yards for a touchdown to make it 13-2, and Corbin Wells intercepted a pass to put the ball back in the hands of the offense now led by freshman Easton Jessie at the Logan County 23.
Garmon yelled to his team that was where they would "find out what they're made of."
The Scotties didn't score at that point, but another Logan County turnover gave Glasgow the ball back and eventually led to an 11-yard scoring run from Jayden Weyrauch to make it 19-2.
"Our conditioning (was the biggest key), really," Weyrauch said. "We didn't have a lot of people come out of the game. Our quarterback got hurt and we had a few other people that were good, but our linemen, they stepped up real big tonight. I think that was the biggest thing of the whole game."
The Cougars recorded their first touchdown on their next possession when sophomore Corbin Rayno – making his first start in place of injured Braxton Baptiste – found Anthony Woodard for an 18-yard connection. Wyatt Blake threw to Jaden Sells for the two-point conversion, making it 19-10.
From there, the Scotties used a steady dose of Weyrauch and Keiran Stockton to eat yards and time. The two entered the game with a combined 11 carries for 50 yards – leading rusher Hunter Scott, who entered with 374 yards and six touchdowns, was battling a slight ankle injury – but finished with 18 combined carries and 97 yards in the second half Friday.
Glasgow's defense, meanwhile, came up with two stops in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory, moving the Scotties to 3-1 ahead of next week's home contest against Caldwell County.
"Our D-line played great tonight. John Carter went down ... and we knew we had to pick it up," Stockton said. "Our freshman quarterback, Easton, played a good game, but we knew if we grinded it out, we had enough backs to hold them."
Logan County falls to 1-2 and is scheduled to host Madisonville-North Hopkins next week.
GHS 7 0 12 0 – 19
LCHS 2 0 8 0 – 10
First quarter
GHS – John Carter Myers 10 run (Luke Allen kick), 7:08
LCHS – Safety, 2:08
Third quarter
GHS – Carter McKeever 88 kickoff return (kick missed), 11:44
GHS – Jayden Weyrauch 11 run (two-point conversion failed), 2:43
LCHS – Anthony Woodard 18 pass from Corbin Rayno (Jaden Sells pass from Wyatt Blake), 1:45
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.