Glasgow sits in seventh place after the opening day of the KHSAA girls’ golf tournament Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Glasgow finished with a team total of 354, one shot ahead of Owen County.
Nina McMurtrey led the way for Glasgow, firing a 7-over 79.
“They always set this course up tough at state,” McMurtrey said. “The pins were in a few tricky places today, but I really would have liked to have hit my irons a little better – got my approaches in there a little tighter. Hopefully tomorrow I can come back and do that and have a better round.”
Bailey Birdsell finished with an 87. Graycen Flatt and Lenna Harlow shot 94.
The Lady Scotties head into play Wednesday four shots behind sixth-place Cooper and 10 shots behind fifth-place North Hardin.
“We have four seniors as our top four right now, so I think all of us want to come out here and have a really good day tomorrow – make the most of our last high school tournament ever,” McMurtrey said. “Just play for each other and we will be fine.”
While Wednesday will be McMurtrey’s final round of her prep career, she said she doesn’t think it will be hard to contain her emotions and focus on her game.
“I’ve never really been emotional on the golf course,” McMurtrey said. “Hopefully I can go out and have fun tomorrow and hold the emotions until after the round. I’m excited. I love these girls. I love playing for and with them. It’s been a great senior year.”
Marshall County leads the team standings with an 18-over 306. Madison Central is second, 20 shots back with a 326. Madisonville-North Hopkins (333) is third (334), with Sacred Heart (335) fourth.
Madison Central’s Claira Beth Ramsey and Bullitt East’s Macie Brown shared the individual lead following the morning season, finishing with an even-par 72. Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown and Thomas Nelson’s Madison Borders were one shot back after shooting an opening-round 71.
South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan was the only local golfer to tee off in the morning, finishing with a 12-over 82.
South Warren’s Ainslee Cruce, Greenwood’s Emma Harmon, Bowling Green’s Macy Meisel, Edmonson County’s Paige Wolfe, Barren County’s Landry Steenbergen and Logan County’s Abby Forbes competed in the afternoon session and were still on the course at press time.
Play was suspended at around 3 p.m. due to weather and had not resumed at press time.
The second round is scheduled to tee off at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday with all the field featuring the 12 teams and individuals who made the cut following round one.