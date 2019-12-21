Glasgow went 1-1 in the Derby City Jam on Saturday at Pleasure Ridge Park in Louisville, dropping a 76-61 decision to DeSales before bouncing back for a 56-55 win over Paintsville.
Against DeSales, the Scotties’ Nik Sorrell tallied a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Bowen Haney added 15 points and Jaden Franklin had 14 for Glasgow.
Sorrell led the Scotties again with 18 points against Paintsville. Robert Kingery chipped in with 13 points.
Glasgow (4-5) returns to action Thursday against Greenwood in the Purples Holiday Classic at Bowling Green.
St. Xavier 74, Allen County-Scottsville 37
Allen County-Scottsville dropped a 74-37 decision to St. Xavier on Saturday in the Warren East Holiday Hoops Classic.
Mason Shirley and Wyatt Coffee had eight points each to lead the Patriots.
Girls
Russellville Food Bank Classic
Host Russellville split a pair of games Saturday in the Russellville Food Bank Classic, falling to Madisonville-North Hopkins 68-25 before topping Dawson Springs 68-58.
In the win over Dawson Springs, the Lady Panthers’ Anastasia Dowlen tallied 25 points and 20 rebounds. Amiyah Collier added 16 points and Jordin Morris had 13 points and eight rebounds for Russellville (6-2), which was scheduled to continue action in the Classic on Sunday.
Franklin-Simpson 40, LaRue County 34
Host Franklin-Simpson picked up a 40-34 win over LaRue County on Saturday.
Kate Norwood had 16 points and Evyn McCutchen added 12 for the Lady Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (4-3) hosts Greenwood on Monday.
