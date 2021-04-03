Glasgow's Cole Stephens and Xavier Ferreira collected two hits and an RBI apiece to lead the Scotties to a 6-3 baseball win over Todd County Central in the Region 4 All 'A' Classic on Friday.
Jackson Poland added two RBIs and Tyler Lane also drove in a run for the Scotties. Cole Bunch started and got the win after tossing four innings, allowing one run while striking out six. Tyler Lane earned the save with three scoreless innings of relief, striking out five.
Glasgow (2-0) was set to host Clinton County on Saturday.
Warren East 15, Logan County 5
Host Warren East claimed a 15-5 win in five innings over Logan County on Friday.
Zach Yates had a double and two RBIs for the Cougars in the loss.
Warren East (2-1) returns to action Thursday at home against Henderson County in the Warren County Invitational.
Logan County (1-2) was slated to host Henderson County on Saturday.
Softball
Edmonson County 9, Grayson County 6
Visiting Edmonson County picked up a 9-6 win over Grayson County on Friday.
Abbie Slaughter led the Lady Cats at the plate with a 3-for-5 day with a triple and an RBI. Hallie Cassady was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Kaylee Ann Sanders was 2-for-4 with a triple. Makayla Hogg, Shea VanMeter and Mariena Thomas added RBIs for Edmonson County (2-1).
Julie Norris started and got the win, allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits in 5 2/3 innings. She struck out four.
The Lady Cats are back in action Monday at home against Trinity (Whitesville).
Monroe County 18, Glasgow 7
Monroe County claimed an 18-7 win over Glasgow in the Region 4 All 'A' Classic on Friday.
Lucy Richardson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Quintasia Henderson added two RBIs in the loss for the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow (1-3) returns to action April 12 at home against Franklin-Simpson.