FRANKLIN -- A goal-line stand at the end of the first half turned the tide for the Glasgow football team, which pulled away for a 41-14 win at Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Glasgow (5-2) stopped the Wildcats from scoring -- and taking the lead -- on the final play of halftime then blitzed Franklin with 27 unanswered points in the second half to cruise to the win.
“It was a nice win, good balance all around,” Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said. “I thought everyone played well tonight.”
The Scotties got off to a quick start, with JaMarion Long scoring on a 24-yard touchdown run 48 seconds in.
Franklin-Simpson (2-4) answered with Brandon Andrews' 41-yard run setting up Luke Richardson’s 4-yard keeper that tied the score on the next drive.
The Wildcats stopped Glasgow on downs inside the 5-yard line on its next possession, then marched 96 on 11 plays -- taking a 14-7 lead on Richardson’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Ogles.
Glasgow answered with a nine-play scoring drive capped by Keiran Stockton’s touchdown run to tie the score 14-all with 7:44 left in the half.
Franklin marched down to 1, but couldn’t score with Hunter Scott tackling Andrews for a two-yard loss on the final play of the first half.
“We were doing a blitz and I saw it wasn’t going to be a quarterback sneak,” Scott said. “The guy went in motion and I saw two guys pull. I undercut them and made the tackle hoping for the best.”
FSHS took the opening kick of the second half and drove to the 16, but again came away empty-handed, turning it over on a fumble.
Glasgow took the lead for good on the next drive that ended with Stockton’s second touchdown run.
“The end of the first half we didn’t get lined up correctly,” Franklin-Simpson coach Max Chaney said. “We had a play we liked and I think schematically it would have worked for us, but we didn’t get lined up right and shot ourselves in the foot. That killed us. We could have gone up a touchdown.
“We get the ball back in the second half, drove the ball down the field and then we had a fumble. You can’t have those kind of mistakes against a very-well coached and very good Glasgow team.”
The Scotties scored on all four possessions in the second half, while Franklin’s offense struggled. The Wildcats had five drives in the second half -- with one ending on the fumble and two more drives ending on interceptions.
Glasgow outgained the Wildcats 416-276.
“Our offense played super all night long,” Garmon said. “The only thing that stopped us all night on offense was a penalty we had inside the 10 and it put us in first-and-long. The defense, it took a couple of series to figure out. After that, the defense really stepped up.”
Easton Jessie threw for 123 yards for the Scotties. Scott ran for 93 yards, while Stockton had 82 yards rushing and Long added 70 yards on the ground. Glasgow averaged nearly nine yards a carry.
Richardson threw for 142 yards for Franklin, while Andrews paced the ground game with 53 yards rushing.
Glasgow will close the regular season hosting Adair County on Friday, while Franklin-Simpson travels to Ohio County on Friday.
GHS 7 7 8 19 -- 41
FSHS 7 7 0 0 -- 14
First quarter
GHS - JaMarion Long 24 run (Luke Allen kick), 11:12
FS - Luke Richardson 4 run (Isaac Callis kick), 7:44
Second quarter
FS - Andrew Ogles 34 pass from Richardson (Callis kick), 11:51
GHS - Keiran Stockton 2 run (Allen kick), 7:45
Third quarter
GHS - Stockton 3 run (Hunter Scott run), 3:13
Fourth quarter
GHS - Long 28 pass from Easton Jessie (Allen kick), 10:54
GHS - Long 39 run (kick blocked), 5:20
GHS - Andrew Phillips 5 run (kick blocked), 3:22
