Glasgow senior Anzley Adwell has joined a unique class of basketball signees at Bellarmine University.
Knights coach Chancellor Dugan announced Friday a trio of signees that represent the start of the Bellarmine women's basketball team's first recruiting class as an active member of Division I.
Set to join the Knights are Adwell, Haley Stoklosa from Lincoln-Way Central (Ill.) High School and Bralee Trice from Moline (Ill.) High School.
"We wanted to recruit length and versatility and I think we did just that," Dugan said in a news release.
Adwell is a 5-foot-10 guard who averaged 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for Glasgow her junior year. She joined the 1,000-point club last year and broke the school record for single-season assists (146). Adwell led the team in scoring as a freshman (11.6) while averaging 3.6 rebounds and returned from injury for the second half of the season as a sophomore to average 10 points and 4 rebounds.
"I chose to sign with Bellarmine because I see the school as a great opportunity to further my career in basketball," Adwell said in a news release. "Bellarmine women's basketball has succeeded in so many ways that I would love and am so excited to become a part of! I can't wait to share my skills and ability with the team that I feel I will fit right in with. Hopefully playing together will lead us to great accomplishments! I am so excited to join the family!"
Adwell is a three-time All-District and All-Region selection and twice was named to the district's All-Season Team. She was chosen as the team's Defensive Player of the Year her sophomore year. Adwell has been an Honor Roll recipient each year of high school and became a certified nursing assistant her junior year.
"Anzley is long and very athletic," Dugan said. "She is a very good on-the-ball defender. She can also play all three guard spots, and has played a lot of point guard in high school. She's very good off the dribble."
