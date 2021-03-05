Glasgow sophomore Mia Cassady sank six 3-pointers en route to a 21-point night to lead the Lady Scotties to a 54-51 win over visiting South Warren in girls' basketball action Thursday night.
Anzley Adwell added nine points and Khloe Hale had eight points for Glasgow (8-9), which returns to action Saturday at Metcalfe County.
Gracie Hodges had 14 points to lead South Warren (9-10). Karson Deaton and Carrie Enlow added 10 points each, and Hannah Jackson finished with nine points for the Spartans.
South Warren next plays Monday at Franklin-Simpson.
Warren Central 58, McLean County 44
Saniyah Shelton and Kaylyn Keener each tallied 21 points as the visiting Lady Dragons claimed a 58-44 win at McLean County on Thursday.
Warren Central (9-6), winners of four straight games, had no further regular-season games on the schedule as of Friday.
Greenwood 61, Russell County 56
Leia Trinh scored 18 points to boost host Greenwood to a 61-56 win over Russell County on Thursday.
Nicole Milam added a season-high 12 points for the Lady Gators, who also got a 12-point outing from Jacqueline Jackson.
Greenwood (9-5) is slated for a road game at Elizabethtown on Saturday.
Clinton County 52, Edmonson County 49
Clinton County's Braylee Mann notched a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds as the host Lady Bulldogs claimed a 52-49 win over Edmonson County on Thursday.
Aysha Sutton had 12 points and Landree Moons added 11 points for Clinton County.
Katie Lindsey tallied a game-high 25 points for Edmonson County (5-10). Lily Jane Vincent added five points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Cats, who are scheduled to host Green County on Friday.
Boys
Franklin-Simpson 60, Todd County Central 48
Andreyas Miller tallied 28 points to lead host Franklin-Simpson to a 60-48 win over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Thursday.
Demarcus Hogan added 10 points for the Wildcats, who won their sixth straight to improve to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in district play. Franklin-Simpson is slated to host Monroe County on Friday.
Mareke Johnson had 15 points and Amari Andrews added 10 points for TCC.
