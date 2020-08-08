LUCAS – Three strokes ultimately secured a win for Glasgow's Abbie Lee in Saturday's Barren County Invitational at Barren River Lake State Resort Park.
Lee had much more to do to finish with a 3-over par 74 on the hilly Barren River course, but in the end a scorecard playoff decided the winner when both Lee and Apollo's Macey Brown each turned in the day's low score.
Since COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the KHSAA have done away with hole playoffs this season, that necessitated a scorecard playoff on the No. 1 hole. Lee completed No. 1 in three strokes, as opposed to five for Brown.
Both players were long gone by the time that result became official, another byproduct of the KHSAA's push to keep players safe by having them leave the course as soon as possible after finishing their round.
Lee, a Middle Tennessee State signee, paced the Lady Scotties to the team title as well. Glasgow combined to shoot 318, 10 strokes better than runner-up South Warren on Saturday.
Adding scoring finishes for the Lady Scotties were Allie McCoy (78), Nina McMurtrey (78) and Bailey Birdsell (88).
"All my girls gave it a really good run," said first-year Glasgow coach Bart Roberts. "It was a tough fight out there, but they competed and they grinded. Especially on that back nine – that back nine was tough."
Roberts said the back nine at Barren River is much tighter than the front nine, making accuracy that much more important to put up a solid score.
"The front nine is pretty open, you can kind of hit the ball wherever you need to," Roberts said. "But the back nine, you have to be selective on your shots. You've got to hit the ball in the fairway and if you're in the trees it's hard to get out sometimes. And our girls faced that."
South Warren was led by Western Kentucky commit Faith Martin, who carded a 4-over 75. Martin said she had a solid start, but the slower greens than she's accustomed to playing "kind of got me today."
"A lot of the holes are demanding," said Martin, who finished third. "You can't miss right or left, really, on any of the holes."
McKenna Stahl added a 79 for the Spartans, who also got scoring finishes from Ainslee Cruce (87) and Sydney McClanahan (87).
Bowling Green had a solid day with a combined 374, good for fourth place overall. Macy Meisel led the Lady Purples with an 81. Raegan Richardson (86) and Hallie Jo Simpson (99) added scoring finishes, and Lily Malloy and Maggie Goodnight each shot a 108 for Bowling Green.
Taylor Gaunce (94) led host Barren County. Also scoring for the Trojanettes were Landry Steenbergen (96), Mattie Anderson (101) and Kenzie Edwards (105).
Greenwood carded a combined 398, with scoring from Emma Harmon (88), Haley Gordon (94), Langley Hunt (97) and Mia Usinger (119).
Conleigh Wilson (96), Madie Hall (113), Chloe Chaney (114) and Morgan Hunter (138) tallied scoring finishes for Franklin-Simpson (459).
Aly Miller (101) led Allen County-Scottsville (460), which also got scoring finishes from Ella Anderson (111), Emma Cline (121) and Allison Ford (127).
Edmonson County (463) was led by Paige Wolfe (102). Also scoring for the Lady Wildcats were Hollie Cassady (107), Makayla Hogg (114) and Macy Cassady (140).
Warren East opened its season with a combined 498. Scoring for the Lady Raiders were Emma Meeks (119), Riley Choate (121), Mattie Green (127) and Sophia Penrose (131).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.