Glasgow's Allie McCoy and Nina McMurtrey claimed the top two spots in the Bluegrass Golf Tour event at Elizabethtown Country Club on Friday.
McCoy shot a 5-over 77 to finish five strokes ahead of McMurtrey.
McCoy sandwiched a birdie between two bogeys on holes 5-7 to finish the front nine 1-over, before moving to even par with a birdie on No. 10. From there, she finished five over to win, with bogeys on holes 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17.
McMurtrey's 10-over-82 came after she shot a 12-over 84 and finished tied for fourth in the Bluegrass Golf Tour event at Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday.
Carson Myers, a rising senior at Bowling Green, finished second in the boys' 15-18 division with a 5-over 77. He was 7-over through 15 holes and finished with back-to-back birdies on No. 17 and 18. Adam Kehoe, a rising senior on last year's state championship-winning Taylor County team, shot a 3-under 69 to win the division.
The Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series' next scheduled event is Sunday at Griffin Gate Golf Club in Lexington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.