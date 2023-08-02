Glasgow senior Bo Shelton stormed back and sank a hole-in-one to claim a one-shot victory in the Falcon Invitational on Tuesday at Hidden Hills Country Club in Tompkinsville.
Shelton, who was 4-over par through 10 holes, shot 7-under over the final seven holes. He closed out his round with an eagle, then sank the hole-in-one on the No. 17 hole before capping his day with a birdie to finish at 4-under 68 to claim medalist honors.
Taylor County won the team competition by a stroke with a combined 305. Barren County and Greenwood tied for second after both teams shot 306.
Greenwood's Jacob Lang claimed runner-up honors with a 69. Layton Richey was eighth with a 75, Eli Wade fired a 79 and Ryan Loiars shot an 83 for the Gators.
Jameson Corbin led Barren County with a 69. Will Brady (78), Kieler Keeney (79) and Braeden Furlong (80) also posted scoring finishes for the Trojans.
Joining Shelton with scoring finishes for the Scotties were Jase Cook (80), Tate Pace (82) and Preston Gaunce (89).
Warren East's top four scorers were Matthew Escalera (87), Brenden Bratcher (88), A'Sean Rigsby (91) and Karson Carter (91).
Charger Open
South Warren's boys' golf team tallied an eighth-place finish in the Charger Open on Tuesday at Heritage Hill Golf Course in Shepherdsville.
The Spartans fired a combined 326.
Brady Patterson (76), Miles Deaton (78), Connor Baer (85) and Brady Hightower (87) tallied scoring finishes for South Warren.
Girls' golf
North and South Stableford Invitational
South Warren's girls' golf team tallied a third-place finish in the North and South Stableford Invitational held Tuesday at Polo Fields Country Club in Louisville.
Sydney McClanahan led the Spartans with a fifth-place finish. Stella Forney (11th), Elsie Espinola (12th) and Jenna Reneau (50th) also tallied scoring finishes for South Warren.