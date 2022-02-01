Warren Central's Omari Glover scored 18 points to lead the Dragons to a 58-52 boys' basketball victory at Christian County on Monday.
Chappelle Whitney added 11 points and Izayiah Vlllafuerte had eight points in the victory.
Warren Central (13-3) visits District 14 rival Warren East on Wednesday.
Edmonson County 67, Allen Co.-Scottsville 52
Braxton Highbaugh scored a game-high 17 points and added eight rebounds to lead host Edmonson County to a 67-52 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Trace Taylor added 16 points, Braden Wall had 11 points and Evan Stice finished with eight points for the Wildcats in the win.
Jordan Turner had 16 points, Chase Ross scored 12 points, and Colton Costello and Jackson Morris each had 10 points for the Patriots.
Edmonson County (11-10) was slated to visit Logan County on Tuesday.
ACS (5-17) was scheduled to visit Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Butler County 84, Trinity (Whitesville) 61
Lawson Rice scored 19 points to lead Butler County to an 84-61 win at District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Monday.
Jagger Henderson scored 17 points, Solomon Flener finished with 16 points and Brody Hunt had 15 points for the Bears.
Butler County (13-6 overall, 2-2 District 12) was set to visit Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Girls
Christian County 71, Warren Central 57
Host Christian County claimed a 71-57 win over Warren Central on Monday.
Kaylyn Keener tallied 24 points to lead the Lady Dragons. Aida Akhmedova added 11 points and Jordyn Downey had eight points.
Warren Central (3-11) hosts district rival Warren East on Friday.
Bowling Green 65, Warren East 23
Visiting Bowling Green stayed perfect in District 14 play with a 65-23 win over Warren East on Monday.
Sam Carver had nine points to lead the host Lady Raiders in the loss.
Bowling Green (16-5, 5-0) is back in action Friday at district rival South Warren.
Warren East (3-17, 0-7) was scheduled to host Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Butler County 49, Trinity (Whitesville) 45
Gracie Cardwell scored 12 points to boost Butler County to a 49-45 road win over District 12 foe Trinity (Whitesville) on Monday.
Taylin Clark added 11 points, and Jaelyn Taylor and Graci Leach each finished with 10 points for the Lady Bears.
Butler County (18-1, 4-0) was scheduled to visit Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Allen Co.-Scottsville 54, Edmonson County 40
Aubrie Naiser tallied a career-high 25 points to spark visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 54-40 win over Edmonson County on Monday.
Chloe Cook added nine points and 12 rebounds, and Jayleigh Steenbergen also scored nine points for the Lady Patriots in the win.
Cariann Williams tallied 12 points and Hallie Cassidy had 10 points for the host Lady Cats.
ACS (10-12) is back in action Friday at District 15 rival Monroe County.
Edmonson County (8-14) was slated to host North Hardin on Tuesday.