Warren East is back in the Region 4 baseball championship game for the first time since 2011.
Tanner Goad pitched a one-hitter to lead the Raiders to a 9-0 victory over Clinton County in the semifinals Wednesday at Western Kentucky University's Nick Denes Field.
"It's really big. It's awesome. We haven't won this in a while and we were ready to get to this championship game and go get this championship," Goad said. "Today, I really felt like I was hitting my spots. My curveball's working and I know I'm on, the changeup and everything, the way the coaches were mixing the pitches – it was really awesome."
The southpaw was nearly perfect, with his only blemish in the complete-game victory coming after retiring two batters in the top of the sixth. DJ Evans collected the Bulldogs' only hit with an infield single. Goad struck out five batters and trusted his defense while not allowing Clinton County to make solid contact – only one ball was handled by Warren East's outfield.
"He attacked the zone," Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. "Tanner, when he struggles, he struggles to throw strikes. Was off-speed and he was able to attack the zone with everything he threw today and he kept them off-balanced. They weren't able to hit the ball very hard off of him and the plays we had to make, we made them. He trusts his defense a lot."
The Raiders jumped on Clinton County early, putting up five runs over the first two innings.
Chase Carver and Braylen Lee hit back-to-back triples to the gap in right-center to open the scoring in the first inning, and Colton Edwards added an RBI single to make it a 2-0 game after an inning.
Tray Price drove in two runs with a double in the second and later scored on a single from Lee to make it a 5-0 lead.
The game went into a weather delay with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, but Warren East was unable to add to its lead when action resumed roughly 40 minutes later.
Goad returned after the break, however, and continued his dominant performance to close out the victory.
"Afterward I got a little tight and I had to go out there to the bullpen, had to get a little loose again, but it was fun," Goad said. "We played around in the dugout a little bit while it was raining. It was fine."
The Raiders scored four runs in the sixth with a one-run single from Carver, an RBI single from Gage Elkins and on a pair of wild pitches.
"We did a really good job staying on the baseball. Big field, big moment – I expected some guys to try to take some hero swings where we tried to pull the ball and do too much, but we did a really good job just trying to stay through the field and hit line drives," Sanford said. " ... I was really impressed with our offense and the mature approach they took today."
Blake Melton took the loss for Clinton County, allowing 11 hits, three walks and a hit batter with one strikeout over five innings. Caleb Thrasher threw the final inning for the Bulldogs, allowing three hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Wednesday's win gives Warren East its first berth in the Region 4 Tournament championship game since it claimed the title in 2011. The Raiders will face Russell County – which beat Bowling Green 7-3 in the first semifinal Tuesday – in the final, which is scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. Thursday at Nick Denes Field.
CCHS 000 000 0 – 0 1 1
WEHS 230 004 x – 9 13 0
WP: Goad. LP: Blake Melton.