Ashanti Gore and Anzley Adwell each tallied double-doubles as Glasgow topped Boyle County 70-49 in the opening round of the Banker Hardwood Classic on Thursday at Russell County.
Gore finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Adwell tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Kayla Bradley added 12 points for the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow (5-2) will face Green County on Friday in the Classic.
Campbellsville 53, Warren East 43
Warren East dropped a 53-43 decision to Campbellsville on Thursday in the Kysports.tv Girls Christmas Classic at Caverna.
Caroline Forrester led the Lady Raiders with 16 points. Lucy Patterson added nine points.
Warren East (5-2) will face Thomas Nelson in the tournament on Friday.
Bishop Brossart 47, Edmonson County 30
Edmonson County fell to Bishop Brossart on Thursday in the opening round of the Berea Holiday Classic.
Emma Rose Vincent led the Lady Cats with 10 points. Lauren Ballance added nine points and Madison Harrison pulled down 15 rebounds for Edmonson County (4-5), which continues play in the Berea tournament on Friday.
