MORGANTOWN – The rushing attack of the Todd County Central Rebels got the better of Butler County on a cold and rainy Friday night in Morgantown. The Rebels didn’t attempt a single pass in the 44-6 victory.
“Just up front physicality, we’ve got to bring more,” Bears head coach Brandon Embry said. “Of course, we’re young, playing four, five, six sophomores up front.”
The Rebels got the scoring started on the first drive of the game, running the ball down the throat of the Bears defense, with JaTwan Graham capping off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run. On the ensuing drive, Butler County was unable to get much of anything going, and an unsuccessful attempt to convert on fourth down gave Todd County Central the ball back at their own 35.
After the first quarter came to an end, the Rebels capitalized on the opportunity. They marched down to the Butler County 3-yard line, where Jonathan Flores punched the ball in for the score. The two-point conversion gave Todd County Central a 16-0 lead.
With time running short in the half, the Rebels took back over and slowly drove down the field. With 34 seconds remaining, Preston Moore took the snap, faked a handoff and took off on a 14-yard bootleg, putting Todd County Central up 24-0 at the halftime break.
On the first drive of the second half, the Bears finally found the end zone. Jagger Henderson did the honors, scoring on a quarterback keeper from six yards out.
“We pushed the tempo,” Henderson said of the Butler County second half. “Got on the ball a little more. Lineman started blocking better, we started hitting holes.”
Todd County Central’s rushing attack wouldn’t be stopped on the next drive, grinding down the field to the Butler County 36. From there, Graham scored his second touchdown of the day, giving the Rebels a 30-6 lead, a score that would carry hold through the end of the third quarter.
Butler County took over and drove to the Todd County Central 18, before a false start and four straight incomplete passes gave the ball back to the Rebels. Graham came through once again for the Rebels, scoring his third rushing touchdown on the day on a 7-yard run.
After yet another fruitless drive by the Bears, Graham scored his fourth and final touchdown of the day. The 12-yard run brought the score to 44-6, which, despite a last-gasp drive by the Bears, held to the end of the game.
The win moves the Rebels to 6-2 on the season going into next week’s home game against McLean County. The Bears fall to 1-6 with the loss and will face Russell County at home next week.
TCC 8 16 6 14- 44
BC 0 0 6 0- 6
First quarter.
TCC – JaTwan Graham 13 run, (conversion good) 8:25.
Second quarter.
TCC- Jonathan Flores 3 run, (conversion good) 11:20.
TCC- Preston Moore 14 run (conversion good) 0:34.
Third quarter.
BC- Jagger Henderson 6 run, (conversion no good) 7:38.
TCC- Graham 36 run, (conversion no good) 5:16.
Fourth quarter.
TCC- Graham 7 run, (kick good) 8:14.
TCC- Graham 12 run, (kick good) 4:57.{&end}
