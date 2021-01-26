With 11 seconds left out of the timeout, the Greenwood girls’ basketball team had the ball and a chance to leave South Warren High School with a District 14 victory.
Freshman guard Leia Trinh, with 29 points already on the evening, took the ball down the court and dished it off to Nicole Milam, who decided against a 3-point attempt, and instead drove to the basket.
Her attempt was off the mark, but teammate Kayla Grant came down with the rebound and put it back up and in as time expired to give the Lady Gators a 67-65 victory over the Spartans.
“During the timeout we just talked about getting the ball to our point guard, Leia, and her just going down and making a play for us,” Grant said. “They didn’t press us or anything – everyone was just back – and Leia started to drive. She drew two defenders and left Nicole open and Nicole went to the hole. I just saw that it wasn’t going in, so I knew I had to go grab that rebound and put it back in.”
The two teams were squared up 45-all at the end of the third quarter, but Greenwood (4-1 overall, 1-1 District 14) reeled off five straight points for the advantage. The Lady Gators maintained a lead until the final minute, when things started to fall apart.
Lydia Frank got South Warren (2-5, 0-2) within four from the free-throw line, and the Spartans, forced to foul, caught a break when Milam’s first shot of a one-and-one attempt was off the mark. South Warren was unable to get a shot to fall at the other end and the rebound went out of bounds to the Lady Gators, but Greenwood’s inbound attempt was intercepted by Carrie Enlow and put in with 16.1 seconds left to make it 65-63.
Greenwood again missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Frank sank two free throws to even the score with 11 seconds left.
That’s when Grant came up big with her 13th rebound and the final of her 14 points on the evening to give Greenwood the 67-65 victory.
“Leia had been doing what we wanted her to do all night,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “She had been getting to the rim at will and scoring like we wanted her to score, so we wanted her to try to attack first – that was the initial plan. She made a decision to throw the ball out to Nicole and Nicole made a great decision to not settle for that 3-ball and go drive to the rim to try to get something.
“That was a great look right there at the end, and fortunately Kayla has been going to the glass like we’ve asked her to all year and she put herself into position to make that shot. That’s a big win for us. Anytime you can get one on the road in the 14th District is huge.”
Grant was second on the team in scoring to Trinh, who finished with a game-high 29 points. Milam added nine, seven of which came in the third quarter. Greenwood is next scheduled to play at Barren County on Feb. 2.
The victory marked growth for Greenwood, which struggled to maintain leads late in games last season. The Lady Gators led in the third quarter of five of the eight regular-season district games and went 1-9 overall against District 14 teams – the one win coming against Warren Central in the tournament’s opening game.
“Unfortunately last year we lost the leads, but we still grew. We still grew last year,” Simpson said. “I feel like we took what we learned last year and were applying it to this year. ... I think there was a comfort level about us now, and the people who were in this game in those positions in these last four wins were put in these positions last year, and they learned from it. That’s been a focus in practice all year.”
The two teams remained close for the majority of the matchup, with South Warren leading 18-16 at the end of the first quarter after six straight points to end the period from Karson Deaton and 31-29 at halftime thanks to a late 3-pointer from Hannah Jackson. Greenwood took advantage of eight Spartan turnovers in the third and outscored its opponent 16-14 in the frame to make things even heading into the fourth.
Deaton led South Warren with 19 points and Jackson had 17 and seven rebounds. Gracie Hodges added 10 points and Frank had nine for the Spartans.
South Warren is scheduled to travel to Warren Central on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
GHS 16 13 16 22 – 67
SWHS 18 13 14 20 – 65
GHS – Trinh 29, Grant 14, Milam 9, Overmohle 6, Lovell 5, Peterson 4
SWHS – Deaton 19, Jackson 17, Hodges 10, Frank 9, Enlow 6, Garrett 3, Hoy 1{&end}
