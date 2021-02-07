Marc Grant and Lofton Howard scored 21 points apiece as host Greenwood topped Murray 72-63 in boys' basketball action Saturday.
Grant drilled 5-of-7 attempts from 3-point range, while Howard was 10-of-11 from the field. Cade Stinnett also reached double-digit scoring with 14 points for the Gators.
Greenwood (6-6) returns to action Tuesday at Monroe County.
Franklin-Simpson 78, Cumberland County 56
Andreyous Miller totaled 32 points to lead visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 78-56 win over Cumberland County on Saturday.
Miller was 11-of-11 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats, who sank 17-of-19 free throws overall. Franklin-Simpson (5-1) also sank 11 3-pointers in the win.
Kyjuan Stutzman added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Connor Vincent chipped in 10 points for the Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson is back in action Tuesday at Warren East.
Allen County-Scottsville 85, Cloverport 27
Visiting Allen County-Scottsville had four players set new career highs in scoring Saturday as the Patriots rolled to an 85-27 win over Cloverport.
Jordan Turner and Colton Costello led the way with 17 points each – both career highs – and Preston Wimpee (10 points) and Thorny Walker (9 points) also tallied career highs in the win.
ACS (9-3) is back in action Tuesday against visiting Russellville.
Hancock County 59, Edmonson County 56
Edmonson County's Chaz Wilson tallied a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 59-56 home loss to Hancock County.
Gavin Rose also scored 13 points for the Wildcats and Trace Taylor added 11.
Edmonson County (5-4) is back in action Monday at Glasgow.
Girls
Franklin-Simpson 56, Cumberland County 31
Kate Norwood led visiting Franklin-Simpson with 16 points in Saturday's 56-31 win over Cumberland County.
Hadley Turner also reached double-digit scoring for the Lady Wildcats with 10 points, while Alera Barbee and Conleigh Wilson tallied 8 points each.
Franklin-Simpson (6-4) is slated to visit Warren East on Tuesday.
