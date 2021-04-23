South Warren senior Tanner Graves tallied three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs to lead the host Spartans to an 11-1 baseball win in five innings over Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Andy Coft drove in two runs and stole a base, while teammate Kobe Martin had a triple and an RBI in the win. Also for the Spartans, Pierre Graves, Trevor McNaughton and Tucker Bishop each drove in a run, while Austin Flynn added a hit and two stolen bases.
Cooper Myer earned the win after allowing an unearned run off two hits with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
South Warren (9-3) is back in action Monday at home against Warren Central.
ACS (2-7) hosts Monroe County on Tuesday.
Greenwood 10, Glasgow 8
Host Greenwood prevailed for a 10-8 win over Glasgow on Thursday.
Camron Hayden went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Scotties in the loss. Cole Stephens was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jackson Poland was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base, and Tyler Lane, Cole Bunch and Easton Jessie each drove in a run for Glasgow (7-6).
Greenwood (9-7) will face Male and Muhlenberg County in the Louisville Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
The Scotties were slated to visit Metcalfe County on Friday.
Todd County Central 9, Edmonson County 1
Visiting Todd County Central picked up a 9-1 win over Edmonson County on Thursday.
Chaz Wilson was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Gavin Minyard tallied a pair of hits and Gavin Rose drove in the lone run for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (4-9) was scheduled to host Russellville on Friday.