Franklin-Simpson junior Brevin Scott came up huge for the Wildcats in Tuesday’s 11-1 win in six innings against host Logan County in the District 13 Baseball Tournament championship.
Scott went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and drove in five runs. Scott also pitched all six innings for a complete-game victory, allowing one run off one hit and a pair of walks while striking out five batters.
Griff Banton was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Hayden Satterly added a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs, Garrett Sadler tallied a double and an RBI, and Brady Delk scored two runs and drove in one for the Wildcats.
Both Franklin-Simpson (14-19) and Logan County (18-17) advance to the Region 4 tournament. The regional draw is set for Saturday morning.
Softball
Edmonson County 6, Grayson County 5
Edmonson County senior Callie Webb and sophomore Julie Norris both homered and combined to drive in five runs to lead the host Lady Cats to a 6-5 win against Grayson County in the District 12 Softball Tournament semifinals on Tuesday.
Webb finished the night 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Norris was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs.
Norris also pitched a complete game for the win, allowing five runs (one earned) off seven hits with three strikeouts.
Annie Kiper added a 3-for-3 effort at the plate and scored two runs, and Makayla Hogg chipped in with an RBI.
Edmonson County (16-9) will face visiting Butler County in the championship Thursday.
Butler County 9, Trinity (Whitesville) 5
Tinslea Belcher went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs to spark Butler County to a 9-5 win over Trinity (Whitesville) in the District 12 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Edmonson County.
Parker Willoughby was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and an RBI for the Lady Bears. Karrington Hunt added a 3-for-4 day, Madison Clark was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Avery Gleason, Carley Jones and MacKenzie Coleman each tallied an RBI in the win.
Gleason pitched a complete game to earn the win, allowing five runs (three earned) off four hits while striking out five.
Butler County (21-5-1) faces tournament host Edmonson County in the championship Thursday.