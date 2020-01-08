Greenwood High School announced the inductees for its class of 2019-20 Athletic Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
Members of the class include Penny Reece (head softball coach, 1994-2014), Emily Bachart (girls’ golf, 1999-08), Robert Hall (boys’ tennis, 2005-08) and the 2011 Greenwood volleyball team.
The class will be officially inducted Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. in a ceremony in the school library. Following the ceremony, inductees will be recognized between the girls’ and boys’ basketball games versus Warren Central.
Reece compiled a record of 628-164-2 at Greenwood and was an eight-time region coach of the year.
Already a member of Kentucky Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (inducted in 2001), Reece coached the Lady Gators to state championships in 2007, 2008 and 2013.
Reece’s Greenwood teams won 11 regional championships and 15 district titles.
Bachart was a regional champion in 2007 after finishing as regional runner-up in 2006. She finished fifth in the state tournament in 2007 after tallying a 14th-place finish in 2006 and 11th in 2005.
A three-time all-state, all-region and academic all-state selection, Bachart played collegiately at Centre.
Hall, who posted a 34-4 career record at Greenwood, was a U.S.A. Tennis All-American in 2008 and finished as a state semifinalist in both 2006 and 2007.
A four-time all-state and academic all-state selection, Hall won three regional championships for the Gators. He played collegiately at Louisville.
The 2011 Greenwood volleyball team led by head coach Holly Whittinghill and assistants Allen Whittinghill and Chelsea Causseaux Skipper posted an overall record of 27-17 and became the first public school in state history to reach the state tournament championship match.
Members of the team were Jenna Baldwin, Darby Beane, Hannah Duckett, Alex Dunne, Taylor Faulkner, Natalie Geis, Samantha James, Holland LaRue, Morgan Looney, Samantha Mosher, Nancy Mulkey, Julia Reed, Kristina Shaffer, Courtney Smith, Cassidy Sterling, Abby Taylor and Kaitlin Wheeler.
