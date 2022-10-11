The Greenwood and Bowling Green girls’ soccer teams will meet in the Region 4 tournament championship again after both secured shutout wins in the semifinals on Tuesday at Drakes Creek Middle School.
Greenwood blanked Warren East 4-0 to end the Lady Raiders' historic season, while Bowling Green rolled past Barren County 9-0.
Greenwood will look to unseat Bowling Green for the region title in Thursday’s final at 5:30 p.m.
“Especially losing last year to Bowling Green, it has definitely been one of our goals to win region,” Greenwood senior Kayelee Maners said. “We are one game away and I think we can do it.”
Maners scored a pair of goals in the first half in a nine-minute span, both from just outside the box, to give Greenwood (15-4-1) a 2-0 halftime lead. Ella Whittle and Landry Campbell added second-half goals. The Lady Gators finished with 23 shots on goal.
“I think it’s great,” Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. “It’s all aligning the way we’d like so far. I think we came out and played well tonight. We put some down early and were able to settle a little bit.
“Credit to Warren East, they defended well and put bodies in front of the box. I think we played really well tonight.”
Warren East (18-4) had one shot on goal, a free kick early in the first half that was turned away by Greenwood keeper Ellie Ramsing. Abbey Minor had 19 saves for Warren East.
The loss ends the best season in program history for the Lady Raiders. Playing in District 15 for the first time, Warren East set a school record for wins in a season and earned its first district championship and first-ever trip to the region tournament.
“I just told the team they’ve done things no one else before them have done,” Warren East coach Will Eller said. “They’ve worked for every success they’ve had this year. We put in the hard work this summer and those girls have achieved everything they set out to achieve.”
In the nightcap, Bowling Green (15-4-1) wasted no time getting on the board with two goals from Zippi Willgruber and a goal from Maggie Morris in the first seven minutes.
Annabelle Brown added a goal in the 15th minute and Morris scored her second of the night midway through the first half as the Lady Purples built a 5-0 halftime lead.
“I think we just wanted to get into the region championship with a good game,” Willgruber said. “I think shooting a lot was big for us, getting our shot back because we lacked that in the Greenwood game. I think that will really help us.”
Bowling Green added four more goals in the second half. Willgruber scored twice to give her four for the game. Adelyn Drane and Olivia Arauz also scored in the second half, giving the Lady Purples 19 goals in the first two region tournament games.
“That was the job -- win and advance,” BG coach Lisa Correa said. “We get to come back on Thursday and do it again.
“I thought we played very well in spurts tonight. I’m proud of the girls. They came out and took care of business.”
Bowling Green and Greenwood will face off for the third time this season on Thursday. The Lady Gators won 4-2 at Bowling Green in the regular season and beat the Lady Purples 3-1 in last week’s District 14 championship at Warren Central.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” Lechler said. “I think we played and matched up with them well the last two times. I think we’ve been able to finish our chances when we played them. We just have to play our game.”