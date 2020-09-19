Greenwood senior Cole Jackson paced the host Gators to a team victory in the two-day Gatorland Run held Friday and Saturday at Phil Moore Park.
Jackson won the 5,000-meter High School Gold division with a time of 16 minutes, 00.6 seconds to help the Gators claim the team title with 40 points.
In the High School Gold Division girls' competition, South Warren freshman Ryleigh Johnson took first overall in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 20:27.5 to help the Spartans win the team title with 18 points.
Barren County freshman Chesney McPherson won the High School Green Division girls' race with a time of 20:43.4. McPherson was running as an individual.
Joining Jackson with scoring finishes for Greenwood in the boys' Gold Division race were Cates Duncan (third overall, 17:13.7), Thorin Byrd (ninth, 17:41.9), Jacob Johnston (12th, 17:58.9) and Andrew Thomas (15th, 18:01.6).
South Warren took second in the boys' Gold Division team standings with 47 points. The Spartans got scoring finishes from Hunter Clemons (second, 16:55.0), Bryce McAlister (fourth, 17:15.2), Ethan Luis (seventh, 17:35.4), Kellen Patterson (11th, 17:55.9) and Roddick Harris (26th, 18:32.0).
Bowling Green was fourth in the boys' Gold Division with 111 points, with scoring from Thomas Tinius (10th, 17:55.7), Michael House (16th, 18:03.1), Owen Renfrow (29th, 18:37.3), Clay Wallace (31st, 18:45.1) and Tate Sine (34th, 18:52.1).
Warren East was seventh in the boys' Gold Division with 199 points, with scoring from Mason Richardson (23rd, 18:26.7), Trevor Hudnall (45th, 20:00.0), Hunter Oppelt (54th, 22:09.6), Jacob Miller (55th, 23:50.6) and Nate Hudson (27:10.6).
In the girls' Gold Division, South Warren's Taylor Brown made it a 1-2 finish for the Spartans by finishing second behind Johnson in 20:34.2. Other scorers for South Warren were Megan Kitchens (fourth, 20:47.1), Hayley Best (fifth, 21:24.7) and Annslee Graves (sixth, 21:37.1).
Greenwood was third in the girls' Gold Division with 79 points, with scoring from Kaydee Wooldridge (ninth, 21:51.1), Alexi Lancette (12th, 21:59.7), Finley Johnson (16th, 22:28.3), Ashley Gaynor (24th, 23:59.7) and Delaney Duncan (33rd, 25:20.4).
Bowling Green took fourth in the girls' Gold Division with 86 points, with scoring from Lexie Paszkiewicz (third, 20:36.7), Abby Adams-Smith (18th, 22:45.0), Isabella von Steinfort (21st, 23:16.7), Lucy Lowe (32nd, 24:41.8) and Bella Elder (38th, 26:45.1).
Franklin-Simpson was fifth in the girls' Gold Division with 148 points, with scoring from Cheyenna Neal (35th, 26:18.4), Zoe Graves (40th, 27:32.2), Bailey Wilson (44th, 29:48.5), Hailey Williams (45th, 29:51.0) and MacKenzie Stone (47th, 31:22.0).
Running as an individual, Warren East's Emma McGuffey was 19th in the girls' Gold Division race in 22:45.3.
Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) won the boys' Green Division race with a combined 39 points.
Allen County-Scottsville was sixth in the boys' Green Division with 157 points, with scoring from Tad Taylor (seventh, 18:23.3) James Stanger (ninth, 18:39.5), Jeff Haney (55th, 22:22.8), Darios Frields (56th, 22:24.9) and Kash Taylor (57th, 22:25.0).
Barren County finished seventh in the boys' Green Division with 184 points, with scoring from Brody Miller (17th, 19:44.3), Caleb Janes (39th, 20:55.2), Rylee Gaffin (45th, 21:25.7), Jaydin Medley (54th, 22:03.3) and Blaine Smith (59th, 22:35.3).
Running as an individual in the boys' Green Division race, Glasgow's Niklas Cooper posted a top-25 finish (21st, 19:54.6).
Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) won the girls' Green Division with a combined 20 points.
Logan County was fifth in the girls' Green Division with 108 points, with scoring from Camila Arevalo (22nd, 24:05.3), Hailey Burgess (32nd, 26:25.7), Eliza Hagens (37th, 27:37.2), Kirsten Johnson (38th, 27:51.7) and Makayla Cornelius (43rd, 28:30.7).
Allen County-Scottsville's Allison Davis (ninth, 22:33.2), Glasgow's Katie Lester (14th, 22:55.3) and ACS's Sarah Davis (17th, 23:33.7) posted top-25 finishes as individuals in the girls' Green Division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.