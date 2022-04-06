Host Greenwood won the boys’ competition and South Warren took the girls’ team title Tuesday in the Greenwood All Comers track and field meet.
The Gators tallied 139 points to edge White House (Tenn.), which tallied 137 points in the boys’ meet. Portland (Tenn.) was third with 77 points, followed by South Warren (71), Warren East (68), Warren Central (57) and John Hardin (40).
South Warren’s girls totaled 115 points to hold off White House (Tenn.), which finished with 113. Greenwood was third with 88 points, followed by Warren Central (84), John Hardin (58), Warren East (37) and Portland (Tenn.) (21).
The Gators got first-place finishes from Sam Sanders in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 14.34 seconds), Timmy Sohn in the pole vault (6 feet), Lofton Howard in the triple jump (37-09.25) and James Salchli in the shot put (42-07.25).
South Warren’s Charlie Hendrix won the 110 hurdles (17.09), and the Spartans’ quartet of Ian Cottingham, Ethan Cardwell, Braden Armstrong and Landon Schmit won the 3,200 relay (9:54.21).
Warren East tallied first-place finishes by Isaiah Andrews in the high jump (5-10) and Kavon Faison in the long jump (19-00.50).
For Warren Central, Deanglo Patterson won the 100 (11.60) and Win Htun took first in the discus (119-09).
In the girls’ competition, South Warren’s Abby Overbay claimed wins in both the 1,600 (5:15.87) and 3,200 (11:25.03) and the Spartans’ Nailah Nwanguma won the discus (95-02).
Greenwood got wins from Myra Jones in the 100 (13.51), Lily Clark in the 400 (1:03.71), Charlotte Johnson in the 800 (2:35.98) and Abby Walker in the 300 hurdles (53.10).
Warren Central’s Mia Cardillo was a two-time winner after claiming both the long jump (14-11.75) and triple jump (33-05.50), while teammate Yapembe Yagabo won the high jump (5-02). The Lady Dragons’ Maggie Meister, Ariana Simmons, Artilla McGinnis-Boyd and Yagabo teamed up to win the 400 relay in 54.65.
Warren East’s Kaylee Miller picked up a win in the shot put (33-04.75).
Softball
Warren East 10, Hickman County 2
Warren East’s Emma Young hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Raiders to a 10-2 win over Hickman County in the Cal Ripken Experience on Tuesday in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Young finished the day 2-for-5. Haylie Brasel was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Autumn Simmons went 3-for-4 and scored two runs, Jaeleigh Childers was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Addison Lee was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Also for East, Lydia Jones drove in two runs and Rileigh Jones tallied a triple and an RBI.
Lady Raiders starting pitcher Emma Markham fired a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits while striking out five batters.
Warren East (7-1) was set to play at Karns (Tenn.) on Wednesday.
Baseball
Barren County 14, TNXL Academy 2
Barren County’s Braxton Jenkins homered, drove in three runs and earned the win on the pitching mound as Barren County rolled to a 14-2 win in five innings over TNXL Academy (Fla.) on Tuesday in Florida.
Jenkins was 2-for-2 with a homer, a double and three RBIs. He also started and pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs off no hits and six walks while striking out two batters.
Sutton Hyde finished up for the save, allowing no runs while striking out three batters. At the plate, Hyde was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Also for the Trojans, Jameson Buie was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Cash Moore drove in two runs and Taye Poynter tallied a triple and an RBI.
Barren County (5-7) was slated to continue its spring-break trip with a Wednesday matchup against Sevier County (Tenn.).