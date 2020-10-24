The Greenwood boys and South Warren girls earned team championships in the Class 3A, Region 2 cross country meet Friday and Saturday at Phil Moore Park.
Cole Jackson paced Greenwood, earning the individual region title, with Cates Duncan fourth and Thorin Byrd seventh.
The South Warren boys finished second as a team. Hunter Clemons led the way with a third-place finish, with Bryce McAlister eighth and Ethan Luis ninth.
Bowling Green’s Thomas Tinius and Michael House also qualified for the state cross country meet.
South Warren’s girls had five runners in the top 10 to earn the team title. Ryliegh Johnson led the way, finishing third. Megan Kitchens was fourth, Taylor Brown fifth, Hayley Best sixth and Annslee Graves ninth.
Bowling Green’s Lexie Paszkiewicz was the individual winner, leading Bowling Green to a second-place finish.
Greenwood’s girls’ team finished third, while Barren County’s Chesney McPherson (seventh) and Gracie Reed (10th) also qualified for next week’s state cross country meet.
In Class 2A, Region 2 at Bardstown, the Warren East boys’ team finished fourth and the girls’ team finished sixth.
Mason Richardson paced the boys’ team with a ninth-place finish. Emma McGuffey finished fourth in the girls’ race for Warren East, with teammate Molly Beckham finishing 10th.
Allen County-Scottsville’s Tad Taylor finished sixth in the boys’ race, while Butler County’s Emma Winchel, Franklin-Simpson’s Cheyenna Neal and Allen County-Scottsville’s Sarah Davis also qualified for next week’s state meet in the girls’ race.
In Class A, Region 2 at Bardstown the Edmonson County boys’ and girls’ teams both finished fourth. Edmonson County’s Caroline Parsley was the only local runner to place in the top 10 - finishing eighth.
In Saturday's Class 2A, Region 3 meet at North Oldham, Glasgow's Niklas Cooper and Quentin Grieshop qualified for the boys' state meet, while Mia Cassady qualified for the girls' state competition.
The state meet will take place Friday and Saturday in Paris.
