Greenwood's boys' golf team fired a combined 300 to win Saturday's Franklin-Simpson Wildcat Shootout by two strokes at Franklin Country Club.
Griffin Plumb shot a 73 to finish fourth overall and lead the way for the Gators, who also got scoring finishes from Carson Sturgill (73), Jacob Lang (76) and Michael Lang (78).
Wayne County's Gehrig Sexton won medalist honors with a 70 and led his team to a second-place finish.
Bowling Green's 'A' squad finished fourth overall with a 306. Collier Curd (73), Reed Richey (77), Clark McDougal (78) and Charlie Reber (78) tallied scoring finishes.
Allen County-Scottsville finished fifth with a 309 with scores from Owen Stamper (73), Tyler Ford (76), Rafe Blankenship (79) and Bryson Bonds (81).
Host Franklin-Simpson's 'A' team totaled 318 to finish sixth. Chase Wilson (71) was third overall, while Dalton Fiveash (80), Dawson Owens (82) and Ben Harris (85) completed the Wildcats' scoring.
South Warren tallied a 325 with scoring from Chase Hodges (76), Brennan Smith (80), Tyler Earnhart (84) and Tyler Hudson (85).
Ben Davenport (82), Zach Buchanan (84), Jonah Thurman (84) and Cooper Reynolds combined for a 334 score for Bowling Green's 'B' squad.
Glasgow (340) got scoring from Drew Richardson (78), Clay Pippen (81), Gage Burd (89) and Ethan Harlow (92).
Edmonson County (346) got scoring from Nathan Oliver (76), Eli Booker (83), Andrew Talley (92) and Evan Stice (95).
For Logan County (352), scoring came from Eli Forbes (83), Riley Ferguson (88), Jay Hardison (90) and Jordan Baer (91).
Sam Wheeler (80), Dalton Hogan (82), Gabe Marr (98) and Sam Walden (103) had scoring finishes for Warren East (363).
Logan Varner (84) and Connor Vincent led Franklin-Simpson's 'B' team, while top individuals included South Warren's Clayton Daniels (81), Russellville's Daylan Roberts (83) and Greenwood's Jaxon Moss (83).
Boys soccer
Daviess County 5, Greenwood 2
Greenwood dropped a season-opening 5-2 boys' soccer decision to host Daviess County on Saturday.
Gators senior Ram Ceu tallied a goal and an assist and senior Steven Valero also scored a goal.
Greenwood sophomore goalkeeper Jax Buchanan had six saves.
The Gators return to action Tuesday at Bowling Green.
John Hardin 3, Glasgow 2
Glasgow dropped a 3-2 decision to John Hardin in the Franklin-Simpson Wildcat Cup on Saturday.
Sophomore Grant Gatlin had a goal and an assist, and junior Hudson Davis had the other goal for the Scotties. Junior Lucio Yahir Molina Alarcon and senior Martin Martinez had assists. Glasgow goalkeepers Seth Medford and Caelan Rajan combined for nine saves in the loss.
Glasgow 6, Franklin-Simpson 1
Glasgow wrapped up play in the Franklin-Simpson Wildcat Cup with a 6-1 win over the host Wildcats on Saturday.
Jackson Bower had three goals and an assist, Lucio Yahir Molina Alarcon added two goals and an assist and Alex Elizalde had a goal and an assist for the Scotties. Also for Glasgow, Seth Medford and Grant Gatlin tallied assists. Goalkeepers Seth Medford and Caelan Rajan combined for seven saves in the win.
Glasgow (3-2) is back in action Aug. 31 at LaRue County. Franklin-Simpson (0-4), which got a goal from Ben Banton off a Preston Jenkins assist earlier in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Fort Campbell, visits Russellville on Tuesday.
Russellville 3, Campbellsville 0
Sophomore Avery Flener notched a hat trick with three goals as visiting Russellville blanked Campbellsville 3-0 on Saturday.
Senior goalkeeper Nathan Cates had nine saves in the shutout win for the Panthers.
Russellville (1-2) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Greenwood 6, Graves County 0
Senior Anna Haddock tallied a hat trick with three goals and two assists to lead visiting Greenwood to a 6-0 girls' soccer win Saturday over Graves County.
Fellow seniors Annabel Justice added two goals and Rebekah Dickinson had a goal and an assist for the Lady Gators. Junior Kennedy White finished with an assist and freshman Anna Drexel also had an assist.
Senior goalkeeper Elizabeth DeMarse notched seven saves to record the shutout for Greenwood (4-1), which returns to action Tuesday at home against Warren East.
Cross country
Pulaski County Invitational
Barren County's girls cross country team finished seventh in Saturday's Pulaski County Invitational.
The Trojanettes, led by sophomore Kacie Roeder's 31st-place finish, totaled 171 points. Southwestern won the team title with 58 points.
Glasgow freshman Mia Cassady was 24th overall for the Lady Scotties, which did not have a team score.
In the boys' meet, Barren County was 11th with 303 points. Sophomore Jaydin Medley (58th) led the Trojans. South Laurel won the boys' competition with 32 points.
Glasgow senior Logan Lindsey was 18th overall. The Scotties did not have a team score.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.