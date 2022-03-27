Host Greenwood took first-place honors in the men's competition while Warren East won the girls' meet Saturday in the Great Gator Invitational track and field meet.
Butler County's Josh Morris was named the Outstanding Boys' Track Athlete after winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash and scoring a meet-high 30 points. Bowling Green's Easton Barlow won the Outstanding Boys' Field Athlete honors after winning the triple jump and placing third in the high jump.
South Warren's Abby Overbay was named the Outstanding Girls' Track Athlete after winning the 1,600, 3,200 and running a leg on the Spartans' first-place 3,200 relay. Overbay broke a 21-yard old meet record in the 3,200 and the Greenwood facility record in the event. Warren Central's Mia Cardillo was named the Outstanding Girls' Field Athlete after winning the triple jump and placing third in the long jump.
Greenwood won the boys' meet with 152.5 points, followed by Warren East (102), South Warren (82), Bowling Green (66.5), Butler County (57), Todd County Central (56), Ohio County (37), Glasgow (36), Warren Central (29), Casey County (23), Logan County (19), Apollo (16), Portland (Tenn.) (10), Russellville (8) and Franklin-Simpson (1).
Warren East's girls' team won with 141 points, followed by South Warren (137), Greenwood (134), Glasgow (62), Warren Central (48), Apollo (33), Ohio County (33), Bowling Green (26), Logan County (14), Franklin-Simpson (14), Portland (Tenn.) (9), Russellville (8), Casey County (5) and Todd County Central (4).
In the boys' meet, Greenwood's Cates Duncan posted firsts in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 34.45 seconds) and 3,200 (10:24.58) and James Salchli won the shot put (43 feet, 00.75 inches). The Gators' quartet of TelTel Long, Jadon Baggett, Gavin Law and Hayden Harrell won the 1,600 relay in 3:52.58.
Warren East got an individual win from Trent Arterburn in the pole vault (8-00) and the Raiders' Isaiah Andrews, Connor Doyle, Kavon Faison and Isaiah Ghee combined to win the 400 relay (46.47).
South Warren's Ethan Luis won the 800 (2:10.03) and teamed up with Braden Armstrong, Hunter Clemons and Noah Graham on the Spartans' first place 3,200 relay (9:11.18).
Bowling Green's Dontae Rucker won the long jump (19-07.00) to join Barlow in the triple jump (42-01.00) as individual champions.
Butler County's Morris scored firsts in the 100 (11.43), 200 (23.34) and 400 (53.85). The Bears' Landon Binion swept the hurdles events, winning the 110 hurdles (16.73) and 300 hurdles (42.84).
In the girls' meet, Amiyah Carter led Warren East with wins in the 100 (12.92) and long jump (15-11.75) and combined with Cheyenne Stark, Reagan Lawson and McKinna Rine on the Lady Raiders' first place 800 relay (1:55.75).
Other individual winners for East were Tayanah Woods in the 100 hurdles (18.25) and Kaylee Miller in the shot put (31-04.00).
Overbay paced South Warren's girls with wins in the 1,600 (5:21.70) and 3,200 (11:26.21), and combined with Megan Kitchens, Ryleigh Johnson and Hayley Best on the Spartans' winning 3,200 relay (10:23.45).
Also winning for South Warren were Kitchens in the 800 (2:29.43) and Kennedy Coradini in the discus (91-07).
Greenwood got individual wins from Anna Drexel in the 400 (1:05.25) and Jessica Peterson in the pole vault (7-00). The Lady Gators' Hannah Wiles, Macy Daniels, Lily Clark and Drexel teamed up to win the 1,600 relay (4:35.74).
Glasgow's Caroline Murphy won the 300 hurdles (51.32) and the high jump (5-00), while Maryonna Bradley took first in the 200 (26.70). The Lady Scotties' quartet of Cynthia Austin, Mikiya Fogle, Murphy and Bradley combined to win the 400 relay (53.15).
For Warren Central, Cardillo claimed the title in the triple jump (32-07.00).