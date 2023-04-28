Greenwood’s girls and Warren East’s boys took first-place honors in the Bowling Green/Warren County City-County track and field meet Tuesday at Warren East High School.
The Lady Gators totaled 117 points to win the team title, followed by South Warren (113), Warren East (73), Warren Central (31) and Bowling Green (29).
In the boys’ meet, Warren East won with 141 points. Greenwood (65.5) was next, followed by Bowling Green (61), South Warren (57) and Warren Central (45.5).
Greenwood’s girls got individual wins from Anna Drexel in the 100-meter dash (12.60 seconds), Myra Jones in the 200 (26.92), Lily Clark in the 400 (1:03.13), Claire Ellington in the 800 (2:25.56) and Jessica Peterson in the pole vault (8 feet, 0 inches).
The Lady Gators also won two relays. Clark, Kylee Sutton, Charlotte Johnson and Ellington combined to win the 3,200 relay (10:28.50). Abby Walker, Caroline Freeman, Clark and Drexel teamed up to take first in the 1,600 relay (4:34.09).
Runner-up South Warren got wins from Ryleigh Johnson in the 1,600 (5:16.39), Hayley Best in the 3,200 (12:00.57), Zoie Elrod in the 300 hurdles (51.01) and the high jump (5-00), Nailah Nwanguma in the discus (103-04) and Alexandra Chumbley in the shot put (30-05).
Warren East’s girls a first-place finish from Tayanah Woods in the 100 hurdles (17.09). The Lady Raiders’ quartet of Cheyenne Stark, Woods, Makenna Rine and Amiyah Carter won the 800 relay (1:47.19). Stark, Rine, Nahomy S Miralda and Carter also took first in the 400 relay (52.53).
Warren Central tallied wins by Yapembe Yagabo in the long jump (15-08.00) and Marie Manirakiza in the triple jump (31-05.75) in the girls’ competition.
In the boys’ meet, Warren East got first-place finishes from Jacob Dockery in both the 400 (54.08) and the 1,600 (4:42.79), Trevor Hudnall in the 800 (1:59.56), Isiah Summers in the high jump (6-02), Dramaine Overton in the pole vault (9-06), Emmanuel Summers in the discus (119-01) and Dratavyn Barber in the shot put (47-04).
The Raiders’ Isaiah Ghee, Romello Meade, Brayden Lightfoot and Le Quentin Flippin combined to win the 800 relay (1:35.78). Isaiah Ghee, Meade, Connor Doyle and Flippin also teamed up to win the 400 relay (45.81). Warren East’s Dockery, Sincere Smith, Davin Huffman and Hudnall combined to win the 1,600 relay (3:47.72).
Greenwood tallied wins by Drew Smothers in the 300 hurdles (43.60) and Isaak Truelove in the 3,200 (10:44.00).
Bowling Green’s boys’ team picked up an individual win by Jon Hunter in the triple jump (42-11.50). The Purples’ Zane Grinstead, Hunter, Brandon Messman and Michael House combined to win the 3,200 relay (8:43.01).
South Warren got a victory from Charlie Hendrix in the 110 hurdles (16.12).
Warren Central’s Deanglo Patterson finished with a meet-best three individual victories, taking first in the 100 (11.81), the 200 (23.48) and the long jump (19-06.00).{&end}