The Greenwood baseball team locked up the No. 3 seed in the District 14 Tournament with a 4-3 win at Warren East on Tuesday.
And while Tuesday’s win allowed Greenwood (15-9 overall, 4-4 District 14) to improve on its district seeding, coach Jason Jaggers said it was just as important to bounce back from a 12-0, six-inning loss to the Raiders on Monday.
“I think it was just -- not even looking ahead to the district tournament -- to play well,” Jaggers said. “We were all embarrassed with how we played (Monday) and how that game went. For our guys -- our young guys, our inexperienced guys -- to turn around less than 24 hours later and compete like this against a great team like Warren East, speaks volumes for our guys.”
Greenwood got runs in the first and third and added two runs in the fifth to build a 4-0 lead. Warren East (17-9, 5-1) tried to rally, scoring three in the sixth. The Raiders put two runners on with two outs in the seventh, but Blake Marks got Colton Edwards to fly out to center to end the game.
“We couldn’t get the big hit,” Sanford said. “There for the first four or five innings we didn’t get a hit or a guy on until two outs. It makes it tough to score any runs with two outs all the time. Their guy did a great job throwing strikes. He kept us off balance. Hats off to them. They made every play. They had the big hits when they needed them. It was the same thing we did to them (Monday).”
Marks tossed a complete game to earn the win. The right-hander threw 100 pitches, allowing three runs and eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
“Blake Marks on the mound tonight was fantastic,” Jaggers said. “We had some bum arms. We were limited on some pitchers after him because of that. He gutted it out, stayed around the zone and kept us in the game.”
Zachary Davis and Rhett Dysholm had two hits each to pace the Greenwood offense.
Wyatt Nesbitt had three hits for Warren East, while Drake Young added two hits.
Austin Comer took the loss, allowing two earned runs and six hits in 5⅓ innings.
The third and fourth seeds are now set in the District 14 tournament with Greenwood the three seed and South Warren the four seed. Both teams have finished their district schedules.
The tournament will only be four teams this season with Warren Central ending its season last week due to not having enough players to field a team for the rest of the season.
Warren East faces Bowling Green in a two-game series next week, with the Purples only needing one win to lock up the top seed.
“That’s what we told our guys last night, we are playing for the two basically,” Sanford said. “We took care of business last night. I think we came out a little comfortable and they wanted it more than we did.”
GHS 101 020 0 - 4 7 1
WEHS 000 003 0 - 3 8 3
WP: Marks LP: Comer