The Greenwood football team will be a work in progress in 2020.
Offensively, the Gators enter the season with lots of questions while the defense brings back experience that will look to take the next step and help Greenwood improve on last year’s 5-6 season.
Greenwood coach William Howard likes what he has seen in camp, but it’s such a quick turnaround from the opening day of practice in pads to the season opener against Warren Central that not every question will be answered before that first game.
“It’s a weird time because everything is kind of in fast forward right now,” Howard said. “You are trying to compete for the district and the tough teams we have to play later on, but right now we are just trying to get ready for Warren Central. That’s our first game and we really have one week to get ready for the season.”
Greenwood’s offense ran for more than 2,000 yards last season, but leading rusher Reed Slone is gone. David Odom is back after running for more than 700 yards last season, but no other returning player ran the ball more than seven times last season.
It will place a bigger emphasis on senior quarterback John Morrison, who threw for 993 yards and six touchdowns.
“We did lose almost our entire offensive line and Reed (Slone) was a really good threat that we had, but we have a bunch of guys coming up,” Morrison said. “They have really stepped it up. Our center, Logan Hunt, has really been keeping our line in shape because they are all young. I am just excited in what we have going on right now.”
Howard said he’s been impressed with running back Marquese Trussell, while fullback will be a committee among a trio of players - Sebastian Conwell, Jaylen Brock and Landon Bennett.
Defensively, Greenwood returns 10 players that started at one point last season including the top five tacklers.
Senior Sebastian Conwell led Greenwood with 138 tackles, while Lofton Howard had 114 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. Evan Ellison, Will Price, Parker Scott and Dalton Roddy are also key members of last year’s defense who return this season.
“At the end of the year I think our defense was playing extremely well,” Howard said. “Some of those guys are going to have to get some offensive reps that they didn’t do last year. One of the reasons they didn’t do it was their age. They have kind of figured out what to do on that side of the ball, so we can take a little time away from them and teach them offensive stuff and use them on offense as well.”
Howard is hopeful the team will be able to find its stride quickly to prepare for a district that includes perennial 5A powers Bowling Green and South Warren and tradition-rich Christian County, looking to bounce back from a winless season last year.
Morrison said he’s confident the Gators are ready for the challenge.
“I love the energy,” Morrison said. “The atmosphere around here is great. We are all just pumped and ready to play the game that we love.”
GREENWOOD 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 11 – at Warren Central
Sept. 18 – vs. Logan County
Sept. 25 – at Barren County
Oct. 2 – vs. Christian County
Oct. 9 – vs. Glasgow
Oct. 16 – at South Warren
Oct. 23 – at Bowling Green
Oct. 30 – vs. John Hardin
Nov. 5 – at Allen County-Scottsville
