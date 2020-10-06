The Greenwood boys’ golf team heads into the final round of the KHSAA state tournament in fifth place after shooting a 324 in Tuesday’s opening round at Bowling Green Country Club.
The opening round began with an hour and a half delay due to fog and was suspended due to darkness with several golfers still on the course.
While some of the individual results were not completed, all team qualifiers finished their rounds.
The Gators ended the first round 10 shots behind Taylor County for fourth place and seven shots ahead of Clay County.
Louisville Trinity leads the team standings after shooting a 300, seven shots better than Marshall County.
“We started OK, actually,” Greenwood coach Gary Meszaros said. “We did well with the delay. It was just a very tough course. The pin positions were in tough places. The putting greens were very, very fast. We struggled on the back nine a bit, but I am still happy. We are in the top 5 and we will give it our best shot tomorrow.”
Jacob Lang led the way for Greenwood with a 5-over 77. Nathan Oliver fired an 8-over 80, Michael Lang shot a 10-over 82 and Jaxson Moss carded a 13-over 85.
“As the day went on it got hotter, got windier,” Michael Lang said. “The conditions were way harder. The back nine had tougher pin locations as well. That didn’t really help anything.”
Lang said the goal for the second day is to just play it like any other tournament.
“I think we were all a little tight, it being state and all,” Lang said. “We just need to go out there and relax a bit and have fun with it.”
Several local golfers made the projected individual cut to advance to Wednesday’s final round, including a pair from Franklin-Simpson – Dalton Fiveash and Chase Wilson.
Fiveash birdied three times on the back nine to finish with a 2-over 74 and was tied for 16th when play was suspended. Wilson, who won the region title last week on a tiebreaker, finished with an opening round 5-over 77 and was tied for 30th when play was suspended.
“It feels really good,” Wilson said. “Sometimes you don’t play well enough to make the cut, but I was able to today. I didn’t hit the ball the best, as good as I can, but if I work on those parts that messed me up a little bit today I feel like I can come out tomorrow and put a lower number up on the board.”
Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber followed up his runner-up finish at last week’s region tournament with a 3-over 75 to finish tied for 21st when play was suspended.
“It’s really cool,” Reber said. “I played a really good round of golf and there are a lot of good players here. I am just happy that I made the cut.”
South Warren’s Chase Hodges is also projected to make the cut after shooting an 8-over 80 on Tuesday.
Barren County’s Jameson Corbin (13-over 85) and Warren East’s Dalton Hogan (16-over 88) did not make the individual cut.
Three golfers – Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo, the defending champion, Christian Academy of Louisville’s Matthew Troutman and Cooper’s Ryan Wotherspoon – will enter the second round tied atop the leaderboard with a 4-under 68.
