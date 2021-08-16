The Greenwood football team had a strong showing in 2020, despite battling through plenty of injuries.
The Gators lost starting quarterback John Morrison after five games last year, leading to a shift in offense mid-stride, but still managed to finish 6-3 -- with two losses to eventual 5A champion Bowling Green and the other to fellow district rival South Warren.
With an offseason under their belt and a chance to better define roles, the Gators enter the 2021 season looking to build off last year's success -- taking aim at breaking through against their district rivals.
"I think the main thing last year was the limited amount of time we had for preparation in the preseason," Greenwood coach William Howard said. "Whenever you have two weeks and you have to play your first game, it is really difficult to build some depth in positions because you have to focus so much on preparation for the week. All that stuff is normally done in the summer, during 7-on-7 where you kind of see where your kids are.
"But that falls back on me. That is my responsibility to make sure we are prepared."
Greenwood begins the season with 12 seniors, but has already been tested in the preseason. Despite returning five offensive linemen, two missed the first preseason game with injuries which forced younger kids to step up. Howard said that will be something that will be needed throughout the season.
Senior James Salchli, who threw 22 passes last season, will begin the year as the starting quarterback. Junior Lofton Howard also saw time at quarterback, so he could be used if necessary.
"Lofton does some things that James doesn't do and James does some things that Lofton doesn't do," Howard said. "I think there will be some situational times, especially around the goal line, where we might switch up a little bit, but James has done a fantastic job for us so far. We hope that continues."
Senior Ira Matheos was second on the team in receptions last year, giving the Gators an experienced target at wideout. Tel Tel Long, Jaylen Brock and Marquese Trussell are among the players who could see time in the backfield, looking to fill in the loss of leading rushers David Odom and Sebastian Conwell.
Defensively, Howard led the team in tackles last season and had three interceptions. He will anchor a defense that loses plenty of experience from last season.
"We have a lot of young kids that are going to have to step up in starting positions," Howard said. "Hopefully as time goes on we will know what to expect out of them."
The Gators finished third in the district last season, behind Bowling Green and South Warren. While both teams expect to be among the contenders for the Class 5A state title again this season, William Howard said he is hopeful his team can take that next step and put itself in position to be in the mix as well.
"We just want to continue to get better at what we do," Howard said. "It does get brutal at the end of the season when you've got two of the top five teams in the state in your district, but that is why you play. The competition is what you should strive for. You should want to be able to put yourself in those situations because those are the games that are meaningful and the games that are really fun to play in."
GREENWOOD 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 -- Spring Hill (Tenn.)
Aug. 27 -- at Franklin-Simpson
Sept. 3 -- Allen County-Scottsville
Sept. 10 -- at Warren Central
Sept. 17 -- at Logan County
Sept. 24 -- Glasgow
Oct. 1 -- Christian County
Oct. 15 -- Bowling Green
Oct. 22 -- at South Warren
Oct. 29 -- at Apollo