The Greenwood softball program has turned to one of its own in an effort to get back to the championship level it attained for nearly two decades.
Former player Taylor Proctor, a member of the Lady Gators' 2007-08 state championship teams, was named head coach Tuesday. Proctor, who has been part of the South Warren coaching staff for the past two seasons, steps in after Rebecca Rousseau guided the Lady Gators the past two seasons.
The 25-year-old said it was a difficult decision to leave South Warren, but ultimately the chance to return to where her prep softball career began was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
"It was hard at first because I was really, really sad to leave South (Warren)," Proctor said. "I had developed a lot of relationships with those girls. I loved (head coach Kelly Reynolds). I loved (assistant coach Katherine Downing). I had probably one of the best coaching staffs and that is hard to give up, but it is hard to be upset about that when I am going to come over here and go back where it all started.
"I think back to the 2007-2008 state championship teams, and that was one of the best times of my life. I sat on the bench and watched them win and it was awesome. This is a humbling and cool experience for me."
Proctor said she wants to get Greenwood back to its traditional perch as one of the top teams in Region 4 – and the state.
"When we used to go to tournament, teams hated to see us," Proctor said. "We would show up and Greenwood was written on our jerseys and people didn't want to play us. I think this team is highly capable of holding up that same kind of name. They were fairly young last year and they lost a couple of key players, but I think with what we have coming back that they can really make a name for themselves. I just want to tap into the talent they already have and show everyone what Greenwood softball is all about and really put us back on the map."
She inherits a team that went 19-11 last season and beat South Warren twice in the regular season before falling to the Spartans 4-2 in the District 14 Tournament. Greenwood has missed the Region 4 Tournament the last three seasons.
"I think back to this past season and I thought Greenwood was one of the top three or four teams in the region, but when you can't make it out of District 14 it's tough," Proctor said. "You've got Warren East, South Warren, there have been years where Bowling Green competes. This is one of the toughest districts in the state. I'm excited for that challenge."
