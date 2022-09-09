The Greenwood football team kept rolling along with a 49-8 win over Warren Central on Friday at Greenwood High School.
Greenwood (3-1) racked up 348 yards, 213 on the ground, to make it eight straight wins over its in-town rival.
“You’ve got to be happy to come out with a win like this,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “Our kids deserve it. They work extremely hard.”
The Gators offense was quite efficient, scoring touchdowns in six out of eight drives. That included the first five in the game that allowed Greenwood to build a 35-8 cushion.
Greenwood led 21-0 after one. Elmo Stewart started the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown reception from Ryan Huff less than three minutes in.
Huff connected with Lofton Howard for a 14-yard score on the next possession and Stewart added a 30-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.
Warren Central (1-2) struggled on offense most of the night. The one highlight came in the second quarter when quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime avoided the rush and scrambled around to buy some time before finding DeAngelo Patterson downfield for a 34-yard touchdown. The duo added a two-point conversion to make the score 28-8.
“That play was a screen to the tight end and it didn’t get made,” Warren Central coach Mark Nelson said. “Our quarterback is a good athlete. He’s a good quarterback, but I don’t know if he understands how good he is. He can make plays. He’s a fighter. He kept us in a lot of plays tonight. He’s been doing that the first part of the season.”
Greenwood added two more scores in the first half on touchdown runs by Howard and Stewart.
“It’s great to see,” Stewart said. “The coaches, the players -- we are pushing each other to get better every week. When we play for each other, we can’t be stopped.”
The lone drive without points in the opening half came on the final drive -- with Greenwood marching from deep in its own territory to past midfield before turning it over on a fumble.
Greenwood opened the second half with an 84-yard kickoff return by Andrew Hatcher -- the second kickoff return for a TD in three weeks for the Gators. Lineman Ajdin Kelabic capped the scoring with a 1-yard plunge with 5:32 left in the third that started the KHSAA mandated running clock.
Tel Tel Long paced the running game with 88 yards on 12 carries.
Huff finished 7-for-11 for 135 yards passing, while Stewart had 59 yards rushing to go with his 21-yard receiving touchdown.
“I think, especially if you go from our first game to this one, that we’ve improved tremendously, but we have to continue to do that,” Howard said. “We have some deficiencies up front that we have to continue to work on and hopefully get better at, but I thought we did control them up front and had a good game running the ball this week.”
Jean Aime threw for 74 yards and ran for 27 yards.
The Dragons finished with 114 yards of offense.
“They are a good football team,” Nelson said. “No excuses, they whipped us up and down the field both offensively and defensively. We just got our butts kicked.”
Greenwood will host Logan County at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16, while Warren Central opens district play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 on the road at Allen County-Scottsville.
WCHS 0 8 0 0 -- 8
GHS 21 14 14 0 -- 49
First quarter
GHS -- Elmo Stewart 21 pass from Ryan Huff (Drew Smothers kick), 9:15
GHS -- Lofton Howard 14 pass from Huff (Smothers kick), 6:00
GHS -- Stewart 30 run (Smothers kick), 1:44
Second quarter
WC -- DeAngelo Patterson 34 pass from Kayumba Jean Aime (Patterson pass from Jean Aime), 9:47
GHS -- Howard 4 run (Smothers kick), 6:40
GHS -- Stewart 8 run (Smothers kick), 3:34
Third quarter
GHS -- Andrew Hatcher 86 kick return (Smothers kick), 11:41
GHS -- Ajdin Kelabic 1 run (Smothers kick), 5:32