FRANKLIN -- William Howard might want to look into a part-time job as a fortune teller.
Greenwood's football coach told his team Friday before its game against Franklin-Simpson a string of events would ensue -- and they did.
After getting down by a touchdown early, the Gators rallied for three quick scores to take a lead over Franklin-Simpson before pulling away in a 36-13 victory at at James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium.
"I told the guys right before the game, I said, 'Listen, it's going to be a battle because these guys are physical and they're a good football team. They're going to run it right down your throat,' " Howard said. "And I said, 'Right before halftime, we're going to go on a 21-point run.' It kind of came to fruition a little bit."
Greenwood's (2-0) offense showed no signs of life through its first two possessions, going three-and-out in each after Franklin-Simpson marched down the field in the game's opening drive -- an eight-play, 60-yard series capped off by a 2-yard scoring run from Omar Harrison.
But after forcing a Franklin-Simpson (0-2) punt midway through the second quarter, a quick strike changed the momentum.
Andrew Hatcher caught the kick and returned it 81 yards for a touchdown, and the Gators took a one-point lead with a two-point conversion.
"I told them in practice, 'We're going to return a punt,' and we practiced it over and over and over again until we got it right," Howard said. "The guys up front did all the work because, if you look at it, Andy had one guy that he had to make miss and the guys up front did a great job blocking for him."
With time winding down in the first half -- but nobody except those close to the officials were exactly sure how close to the end of the period it was because the game clock on the scoreboard went out in the second quarter -- Greenwood struck again.
The Gators capped off an eight-play, 70-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Lofton Howard to Lake Ratliff to take a 15-7 lead into the break.
"It was great for us momentum-wise," Lofton Howard said. "I think we came out after that first touchdown and really got things going offensively, and I think we came out and just really did good offensively and just got the ball in the end zone."
With the ball out of halftime, Greenwood made it 22 unanswered points with a seven-play, 57-yard scoring drive. The Gators kept it on the ground for the duration, and Tel Tel Long's 5-yard touchdown run made it a 22-7 lead with 8:49 left in the quarter.
It was part of a big night for Greenwood's rushing attack, which accounted for just over 200 yards of its offense, led by 104 yards on 12 carries from Marquese Trussell. Long had 57 yards on 10 carries and Jaylen Brock added 35 yards rushing.
Franklin-Simpson got back in the game with a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. Luke Richardson connected with Andrew Ogles for a 3-yard score to end a drive that started at the Wildcats' own 23 with 6:32 remaining in the third quarter. Franklin-Simpson elected to try the two-point conversion and failed, making it a 22-13 game.
The Wildcats forced Greenwood to punt on its next possession and then were forced to punt themselves, and when the Gators got the ball back, they took away any comeback chance for the home team quickly.
On the second play of the drive, James Salchli hit Trussell for a 76-yard scoring strike to make it a 28-13 lead. Greenwood stood up the Wildcats on their ensuing possession and Trussell capped off the victory with a 21-yard touchdown run to make it 36-13.
"I loved our fight," Franklin-Simpson coach Max Chaney said. "We seemed to have a lull in both of the last two games -- about a 5-minute span where we kind of get out of it, then we get back in it. We fought to the very end and I love the fight of our guys.
" ... There's a lot of stuff you're learning and that's why you play these kind of games. They're a good team, they're a formidable opponent and coach Howard does a great job, so we want to get tested early. Bardstown was a huge test and Greenwood was a huge test."
Harrison led Franklin-Simpson's offense with 112 yards on 14 carries, while Landon Graves added 56 yards on eight carries.
Greenwood is scheduled to host Allen County-Scottsville next week in a 7 p.m. game at The Swamp. Franklin-Simpson will look for its first victory when it heads to White House-Heritage (Tenn.) next week.