RUSSELLVILLE – The Greenwood boys’ golf team claimed the top three individual spots in Tuesday’s Region 3 golf tournament at Rolling Hills Golf Course to earn a second straight region title.
Brothers Michael and Jacob Lang battled down to the wire for the individual title, with junior Micheal Lang earning the win with a 1-under 71. Sophomore Jacob Lang had a chance to force a playoff but missed a putt on the 18th hole and finished second – one shot back.
“It was definitely interesting,” Michael Lang said. “I definitely didn’t want to win the way that I did win, but it is what it is. Golf is golf. I definitely wanted to be in a playoff because that would have been a cool experience.”
The two brothers were neck-and-neck on the back nine and appeared headed to a playoff before Jacob Lang missed the putt on 18.
“Obviously I am a little hurt – missing a three-footer to tie my brother and go to a playoff – but at the end of the day that wasn’t the goal today,” Jacob Lang said. “I was just trying to contribute to my team, trying to win this tournament. Luckily, we all fired pretty well and it was clearly good enough to win this region.”
Michael Lang was right there to encourage Jacob Lang as he walked off on 18.
“I saw him miss that putt and I told him to just keep his head up,” Michael Lang said. “That’s not how I wanted to win at all. I wanted it to go down to the wire with just me and him, but obviously golf is a crazy game.”
Michael Lang finished his day with five birdies, four on the back nine, and four bogeys.
The putter was always strong,” Michael Lang said. “If I had a long par putt, I made it. If I had a long birdie putt, I made it. Making those long putts for par saves and birdies really saved me out there today.”
Teammate Sunny Pal finished third with a 1-over 72 as Greenwood finished with a team score of 5-over 293.
“There is a lot of pressure on these guys because we were the favorites, I think, coming in,” Greenwood coach Gary Meszaros said. “They held it together. They played their best in a pressure situation, so I was really pleased by that.”
Bowling Green finished second with a team score of 300. The Purples were led by Charlie Reber and Graham Hightower, who each carded a 2-over 74. Reber won the scorecard tiebreaker to finish fourth, with Hightower placing fifth.
Reed Richey finished sixth with a 3-over 75, edging Barren County’s Jameson Corbin on a scorecard tiebreaker.
“We played well,” BG coach Adam Whitt said. “You tip your hat to Greenwood. We gave it our best shot. It just proves that over the course of 4½ hours, five hours out everything matters. We didn’t get off to a very good start as a group. We battled our rear ends off the rest of the day. We just weren’t quite good enough to catch them at the end.”
Whitt added that his team proved they weren’t just region contenders, but state contenders as well.
“Three years ago, we would both being going to the state tournament and we both probably finish in the top six at the state tournament,” Whitt said. “We had an all-state event last week we finished sixth in. I think you have two teams that are in the top six to eight teams in the state of Kentucky. Unfortunately, we are the ones going home right now.”
After finishing fourth at state last year, Greenwood is eager to make another run this year.
“We did it last year, so we are experienced,” Meszaros said. “We have guys playing at our best right now and it is our home course, basically. It’s not officially home, but we know the course. We have a slight advantage that way too. Last year we came in fourth. I think we can beat that this year if we keep this quality of play going.”
Reber, Hightower, Richey and Corbin will join Greenwood as individual qualifiers at next week’s state tournament, which begins Oct. 8 at Bowling Green Country Club.
The final three individual qualifiers came down to a one-hole playoff between four golfers. Warren East’s Dalton Hogan, Franklin-Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash and Glasgow’s Bo Shelton earned spots after the playoff, with South Warren’s Brennen Smith an alternate.{&end}