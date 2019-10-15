The Greenwood girls’ soccer team’s postseason march continued with a 10-0 win in 49 minutes over Barren County in the Region 4 Tournament on Tuesday at Warren Central High School.
Greenwood built a 7-0 halftime lead and cruised from there to advance to Thursday’s region championship game. It was Greenwood’s fourth postseason victory, with the Lady Gators winning by a combined score of 34-0.
“We are really excited (to advance to the region title game),” Greenwood senior Anna Haddock said. “Today we knew we had to get business done and we felt confidence coming into the game. We took care of business early so we could rest up for the rest of the games we hoped to play.”
Greenwood wasted little time, taking control with five goals in the first 20 minutes.
Paige Hines got the Lady Gators on the board in the sixth minute. Haddock followed with three goals in a 10-minute span to push the score to 4-0.
Callie Strode’s goal on the backside of the net extended the lead to 5-0 in the 19th minute.
Annabel Justice added two more goals, including a free kick with 9.4 seconds remaining before halftime to extend the lead to 7-0.
“I think we play well under pressure and their forwards did a really good job of putting us under pressure,” Greenwood coach Zac Lechler said. “We actually moved the ball a little quicker than we did last night and we responded well to how well they pressured us in the back.”
Greenwood (18-2-3) added three more goals in the first nine minutes of the second half to put the game away. Erin Heltsley scored one minute in, with Emily Buser adding a goal in the 45th minute.
Sarah Palmer scored four minutes later to end the game via the KHSAA mandated 10 goal mercy rule.
Greenwood outshot Barren County (11-6) 32-0, with a 25-0 advantage in shots on goal.
“We are super-composed in the back right now,” Lechler said. “I like how we are playing in the back. We’ve had a couple changes in our six position, but I think we are filling it really well and we are supporting each other off the ball really well.”
Greenwood will now advance to face Bowling Green at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Warren Central High School, with the winner advancing to potentially host the next two rounds of the postseason.
The Lady Gators will be looking for a second straight region title and third in four years.
“We are very excited,” Haddock said. “I think we are going to come out with a lot of fire Thursday night because we don’t want the season to end now. We have really big plans for the rest of (the season).”
