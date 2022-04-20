Host Greenwood rolled to a pair of baseball victories over District 14 rival Warren Central, winning 17-1 in three innings and 15-0 in four innings on Tuesday.
In the three-inning win, Joseph Rahill tallied a double and three RBIs, James Russell was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Cyler Talley was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Bryson Brockman had a triple and two RBIs. Blake Marks, Ethan Groff, Caden Whittle and Canon Jaggers added an RBI each.
James Russell started and got the win, allowing one run in two innings. He struck out six.
Rufus Sanders drove in the lone run for the Dragons, and Anthony Hodge added a double.
Whittle tossed a four-inning no-hitter in the nightcap, striking out 13 batters while issuing just a walk. At the plate, Whittle added a triple and drove in three runs.
Cyler Talley added a double and three RBIs, and Nathan Howard and Easton Talley added an RBI each for the Gators.
Greenwood (11-5 overall, 3-1 District 14) hosts Glasgow on Thursday.
Warren Central (1-7, 0-4) hosts Grayson County on Saturday.
Barren County 9, ACS 3
Jameson Buie collected three doubles and three RBIs at the plate and fired a complete game on the mound to earn the win in Barren County's 9-3 victory over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Buie went all seven innings, allowing three runs (one earned) off three hits and a walk while fanning eight.
Taye Poynter tallied two RBIs, Sutton Hyde had a double and an RBI, and Cash Moore and Braxton Jenkins added an RBI each for the Trojans.
Barren County (6-12, 2-0) was set to host district rival Monroe County on Wednesday. ACS (6-11, 1-2) hosts Logan County on Thursday.
Butler County 5, Edmonson County 2
Kolton Hudson was 2-for-3 with a home run and a double to boost host Butler County to a 5-2 win over District 12 opponent Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Jack Mckee added a double and an RBI, and Justlin Castlen and Jordan McCrady chipped in with RBIs for the Bears in the win.
Clay Vincent pitched a complete game for the win, allowing two unearned runs off six hits while striking out six.
Butler County (6-8, 1-0) was set to visit Edmonson County (7-7, 2-1) on Wednesday.
Glasgow 10, Monroe County 0
Ashton Cerwinske fired a one-hit shutout as host Glasgow rolled to a 10-0 win in five innings over District 15 rival Monroe County on Tuesday.
Cerwinske got the win after pitching all five innings. He struck out seven.
Camron Hayden led the Scotties at the plate with a 2-for-3 day with a double. Hutner Scott was 2-for-4 with an RBI, John Myers tallied two RBIs, and Jackson Poland and Connor Davis added an RBI each.
Glasgow (9-8, 3-1) visits Greenwood on Thursday.
Logan County 15, Russellville 0
Tripp Wadlilngton tallied a double and four RBIs to help host Logan County rout District 13 rival Russellville 15-0 in three innings on Tuesday.
Logan County's Caleb McCoy was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, Chance Sweeney was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Davin Yates had a double and two RBIs, and Connor Binkley, Daymon McLean, Jack Delaney and Evan Dana each drove in a run for the Cougars.
Isaac Stanley earned the win after tossing three perfect innings, striking out seven.
Logan County (7-8, 1-1) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday. Russellville (0-11, 0-2) visits Fort Campbell for a doubleheader Thursday.
TCC 1, Franklin-Simpson 0
Visiting Todd County Central outlasted District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson for a 1-0 win on Tuesday.
The Wildcats managed only four singles in the loss.
Franklin-Simpson starting pitcher Dalton Fiveash got the loss after allowing one unearned run off three hits and a walk. He struck out 15.
Franklin-Simpson (11-8, 1-1) visits Warren East on Thursday.