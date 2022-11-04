The Greenwood football team made its first home playoff game in six years a successful one with a 36-14 win over Grayson County on Friday at Greenwood High School.
Greenwood (9-2) used a strong defensive effort while the offense took advantage of some big chunk plays to send the Gators into the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“I thought our defense played really well tonight,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “Our offense struggled a little bit moving the ball with some penalties early on. We have to make sure we get that straightened out going forward, but I thought it was an all-around good effort.”
The Gators struck quickly, with Ryan Huff finding Tel Tel Long for a 34-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive play from scrimmage -- the first of two big-play touchdowns for Long.
“A lot of people underestimate how much speed we actually have,” Long said. “We have a lot of extremely fast guys on the team. I feel like it is an advantage we have.”
Greenwood pulled away in the second quarter with a pair of touchdown runs by Lofton Howard and an Elmo Stewart 23-yard touchdown reception from Huff that made the score 28-0 at halftime.
Long’s 18-yard touchdown run and Howard’s run for the two-point conversion made the score 36-0 to start the KHSAA-mandated running clock with 9:20 left in the third quarter.
Grayson County (4-7) avoided a third straight shutout with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Jeren VanMeter to Mason Cariel.
Greenwood finished with 255 yards of offense.
Huff threw for 126 yards. Long had 72 yards on seven carries and added three catches for 55 yards, while recording a fumble recovery on defense.
“We haven’t played a home game in forever,” Long said. “To come out here in front of our fans and get a great playoff win, it feels great.”
Stewart totaled 83 yards on two touches, a 60-yard run to go with his 23-yard touchdown catch.
After totaling 21 yards through the first three quarters, Grayson County finished with 122 yards of offense.
“I thought the defense played well,” Howard said. “We had some young guys in there at the end that were a little confused in what they were doing offensively. They were spreading you out formation-wise and allowing you to make plays in the open field and we didn’t do that very well.”
Greenwood advances to play at Owensboro at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.
GCHS 0 0 0 14 -- 14
GHS 7 21 8 0 -- 36
First quarter
GHS -- Tel Tel Long 34 pass from Ryan Huff (Drew Smothers kick), 9:25
Second quarter
GHS -- Lofton Howard 3 run (Smothers kick), 10:48
GHS -- Howard 2 run (Smothers kick), 4:29
GHS -- Elmo Stewart 23 pass from Huff (Smothers kick), 1:47
Third quarter
GHS -- Long 18 run (Howard run), 9:20
Fourth quarter
GC -- Mason Cariel 10 pass from Jeren VanMeter (Jackson Kane kick), 10:12
GC -- Cariel 20 pass from VanMeter (Kane kick), 4:20