221104-sports-GW football hosts Grayson County 5A KHSAA round 1_outbound 4.jpg
Buy Now

Greenwood junior running back Tel Tel Long (9) runs for a touchdown against visiting Grayson County in round 1 of the KHSAA 5A High School Football Tournament at Greenwood Friday November 4 in Bowling Green. The Gators defeated the Cougars 36-14.

 Joseph Barkoff

The Greenwood football team made its first home playoff game in six years a successful one with a 36-14 win over Grayson County on Friday at Greenwood High School.

– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you