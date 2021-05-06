It was a weekend to remember for Greenwood senior Luke Shourds.
One week after finishing second in the breaststroke at the KHSAA state swimming and diving meet, Shourds took it to another level at the TYR 18 and under Spring Cup in Orlando, Fla. – putting himself one step away from a possible trip to the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.
Shourds qualified for next month’s Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb., in the 100 breaststroke after shattering his personal record by more than a second.
“(The Olympics have) always been a really big goal of mine,” Shourds said. “I went in there last weekend really with nothing to lose and just went for it. It worked out.”
Shourds began his weekend qualifying fourth in the preliminaries Friday and moving up to third in the finals. While his time in the finals was a personal best of 1:04.40 it was still 0.11 seconds off of the Olympic Trials cut.
He got another chance Sunday in a time trial, where he finished with a time of 1:03.06.
“I was racing (against) another kid that got trials, so I knew that I was really close if I hadn’t got it,” Shourds said. “I kind of knew at the end of the race that I was probably going to do it. Then I looked up at the board and I had. That was just a great feeling – everything I have been working for accomplished.”
Shourds said having two races prior helped as well.
“I just got to practice my race strategy a little more,” Shourds said. “By Sunday I had a little more time in the long course pool, so that definitely helped as well. I kind of put everything together from my first two races in that last one because it was the last chance for it.”
Last weekend was a culmination of an intense training regimen to prepare him for the race.
“This year I have been really intentional about everything in practice, in the weight room, and outside of the pool – nutrition and sleep,” Shourds said. “I’ve been going to physical therapy to stay healthy and stuff too. Just putting all of that together took a lot of time. It takes a lot of time every single day. It makes it all worth it.”
The intense training was even more difficult with the coronavirus pandemic, but Shourds said he believes that may have actually helped.
“It was just so weird training this year,” Shourds said. “It was really hard, especially mentally. After everything that was kind of disappointing and frustrating and made it harder, doing this at the end of it was definitely a great feeling. I honestly don’t know if I would have been able to accomplish something like this without those super hard things.”
Shourds had planned to take some time off after last weekend and get ready for his freshman year swimming at the University of Louisville, but he said he is starting his training cycle again to prepare for the Olympic Trials – which will be in Omaha on June 4-8, with his race scheduled June 5.
“We are just going to go back up and try to ride it out again for another month – work really hard and hopefully go to trials and perform really well again,” Shourds said.
Shourds said there are no expectations going in, adding he sees this as a chance to get a leg up on the 2024 Olympics, which will be held in France.
“It’s going to be a really fun meet,” Shourds said. “The expectation is I am just going to go in and try to compete. It’s the fastest meet in the world so I am going to go in and hopefully compete, but just have fun with it this time. I’m really going to enjoy the experience this year because in three more years it will be less of an experience and more going for the competing aspect of it.”