It was a family affair for Greenwood’s Arden and Dylan Dethridge, with both winning individual titles during Tuesday’s Region 4 Tennis Tournament at South Warren High School.
Arden Dethridge claimed her second straight region title with a 6-1, 6-4 win over South Warren’s Ainsley Stobaugh. Older brother Dylan Dethridge earned his first individual title by beating Russell County’s Lucas McFall 6-1, 6-4.
“It’s surreal, it really is,” Arden Dethridge said. “... It just shows how hard we work all season and how our coach pushes us.”
For Dylan Dethridge, the individual title came after winning the doubles title with James Chen last year.
“I had a feeling at the end of last year that I was going into singles,” Dylan Dethridge said. “It feels good to come in and accomplish that goal.”
Both siblings credited the other for helping them to win the region title.
“It’s really nice, especially since we both play each other (in practice),” Dylan Dethridge said.
Arden Dethridge joked those practices can get heated.
“He really does push me, even verbally too,” Arden Dethridge said. “We fight sometimes, but we really encourage each other to get us better.”
In doubles, South Warren seniors Meghan Martin and Hannah Evans made it two straight region titles beating Bowling Green’s Elizabeth Maglinger and Macy Meisel 6-0, 6-0 to help lead South Warren to its first girls’ team title.
“It feels good to be us again,” Martin said. “There was tons of pressure, but we pulled through. I am just happy to be on top.
“The fact that we were the third seed really gave us fire. We wanted to come back and dominate everyone.”
Evans said experience was a big factor in the win.
“Our teammate chemistry is really good, so our on the court communication is top tier,” Evans said.
In the boys' doubles, Greenwood’s Gary Zheng and Seth Thomas beat South Warren’s Antonio Noble and Jake Taylor 6-4 6-0
The win was satisfying for Zheng and Thomas after falling in the finals last season.
“It feels great to just be able to be out here and play and be part of something,” Thomas said. “It really feels great having our whole team behind us and supporting us.”
Zheng said the pair was nervous in the first set and had to settle down.
“The first set was really tough,” Zheng said. “We didn’t have our momentum going. We just made too many unforced errors.”
Greenwood claimed the boys’ region title.
All finalists and semifinalists advance to the state tournament, which begins May 31 in Lexington. Pairings will be determined later this week.