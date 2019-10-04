HOPKINSVILLE – The Greenwood football team made enough plays to open district play with a hard-fought road win, slipping past Christian County 20-14 on Friday at the Stadium of Champions.
Reed Slone scored two touchdowns and the Greenwood defense held Christian County to 194 yards to earn the program’s first win in seven tries against the Colonels.
“It feels like new tradition almost, especially since they came into our district,” Slone said. “Now we are 1-0 in district play. It feels amazing to be the first team to beat them.”
Offensively, Greenwood (5-2 overall, 1-0 Class 5A, District 1) was held to 171 yards – but the Gators were able to prevail with a few timely plays and a strong defensive effort.
The Greenwood defense came up strong for the Gators in the opening quarter, setting up a big play by the special teams.
Christian County (0-7, 0-1) marched to the Greenwood 31, but was turned away on fourth-and-2. On the next possession deep in their own territory, the Colonels went three-and-out – with Slone returning the punt 45 yards for the score to put the Gators on the board late in the first quarter.
“I think that got us a little momentum,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “We had some penalties on the first couple of drives that kind of stalled us out a bit. I think that rejuvenated our kids a little bit. They got some fire and some motivation inside of them. It was a very big play for us.”
Christian County answered with a 10-play, 80-yard drive on its next possession. Cameron Coleman’s circus catch on his back at the 1 allowed quarterback Donta Abren to punch it in one play later and tie the score 7-all.
Greenwood answered, with Slone again providing the spark. One play after converting a fourth-and-1, Slone broke through the line and raced 55 yards to give the Gators a 13-7 advantage that Greenwood would take to the locker room.
The Gators got another big play at the end of the third to add to the lead. Greenwood quarterback John Morrison connected with Yuji Ogawa for a 31-yard gain down to the Christian County 2, setting up David Odom’s touchdown run one play later that made the score 20-7.
Christian County cut into the deficit with 2:42 left in the game when Abren hit Coleman for a 32-yard touchdown pass, but the Colonels were unable to get the ball back as Greenwood got a pair of first downs to run out the clock and seal the victory.
“Christian County played a hard-fought football game,” Howard said. “They’ve had an extremely hard schedule. They have struggled in the win-loss column, but a lot of teams will do that with the schedule that they have.
“It’s a storied program. They’ve been to several state championships. It seems like every game we have played in, it has gone down to the wire. That tests kids’ characters. I think we have great kids here and it showed tonight. We had to be resilient to get those couple of first downs to run the clock out.”
Abren finished 10-for-16 passing for 105 yards for the Colonels. Greenwood’s defense held Christian County to 89 yards rushing on 33 attempts.
Slone finished with 100 yards on 10 carries for the Gators.
“I give this game to the defense because they really did their job,” Slone said. “We should have done better than we did, but at some moments we were able to capitalize whenever Christian County made mistakes.”
Greenwood will take a week off before returning to action at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, when the Gators will host South Warren.
GHS 7 6 7 0 – 20
CCHS 0 7 0 7 – 14
First quarter
GHS – Reed Slone 45 punt return (Ben Patterson kick), 1:09
Second quarter
CC – Donta Abren 1 run (Austin Grant-Hall kick), 8:58
GHS – Slone 55 run (run failed), 6:32
Third quarter
GHS – David Odom 2 run (Patterson kick), 0:34
Fourth quarter
CC – Cameron Coleman 32 pass from Abren (Grant-Hall kick), 2:42{&end}
