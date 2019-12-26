For the second time in four days, the Greenwood boys’ basketball team was locked in a down-to-the wire matchup, facing Glasgow in Thursday’s opener round of the Purples Classic at Bowling Green High School.
Unlike Monday when the Gators fell late at Franklin-Simpson, Greenwood was able to make enough plays down the stretch to outlast the Scotties 55-53. Dakota Ware’s shot in the paint with 30 seconds proved to be the difference as Greenwood (6-4) beat the Scotties for the second time this season.
“The biggest difference from Monday to today was toughness,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “Franklin was tougher than us Monday. Tonight without a doubt I think we had a tougher ballclub when it mattered down the stretch.”
Greenwood cruised to an 85-70 victory when the teams met on Dec. 6. Thursday’s rematch was much closer, with the Gators needing late heroics to survive.
Glasgow (4-7) came roaring out of the gates, using a 9-2 spurt to build a 16-9 advantage after one quarter. The Scotties maintained the lead, with Nik Sorrell’s jumper propelling Glasgow to a 26-22 advantage at the half.
Greenwood tried to rally in the third, drawing even three times. Glasgow answered every time, including a 3-pointer from Sorrell in the final seconds that pushed the Scotties ahead 45-42 heading in the final quarter.
The Gators scored the first four points in the fourth, taking a 46-45 lead on a Noah Stansbury layup with 6:41 remaining.
The lead changed hands four times before Sorrell hit two free throws with 47.6 seconds remaining to make the score 53-all.
Greenwood took the lead for good on its next possession, when Ben Carroll drew a double-team in the paint and flipped it to Ware, who fired the point-blank shot that gave the Gators a 55-53 advantage.
“They called the play for Ben,” Ware said. “I happened to roll to the basket and he just gave me the ball and I finished it.”
Greenwood had a chance to extend the lead with 15.2 seconds left, but Marc Grant missed the front end of the 1-and-1 to give Glasgow one more chance.
The Scotties tried to get the ball to Sorrell, but Greenwood’s defense deflected the ball away and Glasgow was left with a desperation half-court heave at the horn that fell well short.
“I thought we did a pretty good job defensively, but the second half we let them get to the rim too much,” Glasgow coach James Willett said. “We settled for some 15-17 footers that were challenged. I thought it was a physical game and we shot four free throws. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Grant and Cade Stinnett led the Gators with 14 points each, while Stansbury added 11 points.
“It was (a) very nice (win),” Ware said. “We knew this team was going to be out for blood and that we were going to have stay mentally tough just to get this win.”
Sorrell finished with a game-high 24 points for Glasgow, while Sam Bowling added 14 points.
Greenwood will face South Warren at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, while Glasgow will face North Hardin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Green 9 13 20 13 - 55
Glas 16 10 19 8 - 53
Green – Grant 14, C. Stinnett 14, Stansbury 11, Williams 6, Ware 6, Carroll 4.
Glas – Sorrell 24, Bowling 14, Haney 4, Riddle 3, Poland 3, Frasier 3, Franklin 2.
Bowling Green 68, North Oldham 42
Isaiah Mason and Conner Cooper finished with 16 points each as the Purples rolled to the win.
Turner Buttry added 10 points for Bowling Green (5-3), which will face Station Camp (Tenn.) in the semifinals of the Purples Classic at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
South Warren 73, Owensboro 70
The Spartans had four players finish in double figures to win Thursday’s opening-round matchup in the Purples Classic against Owensboro.
Tayshaun Jones and Jace Carver paced South Warren (7-2) with 19 points each. Parker Stobaugh added 14 points and Caleb Mitchell-Franklin finished with 13 points each.
The Spartans will face Greenwood at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
Station Camp (Tenn.) 47, Franklin-Simpson 45
DeMarco Chatman had 19 points for the Wildcats, who fell on a last-second shot in the opening round of the Purples Classic.
Andreyous Miller added 14 for Franklin-Simpson (3-5), which will face Owensboro at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
