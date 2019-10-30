GLASGOW – The Region 4 volleyball championship game will have a familiar matchup with Greenwood and South Warren set to meet for a sixth straight year after both teams clinched spots with semifinals sweeps on Wednesday at Glasgow High School.
South Warren blanked Clinton County 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-9) to punch its ticket, while Greenwood breezed past Logan County 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-8) in Wednesday’s nightcap.
For the Spartans, it is the seventh straight trip to the region final dating back to 2013. South Warren (26-8) has won three region titles, the last in 2017.
“Credit all those girls in the past who were dedicated and reached that game,” South Warren coach Justin Griffin said. “I’m proud of this group here – trying to maintain focus throughout the year to get back to that game. We always talk, ‘All you have to do is get to that game and anything can happen.’ I’m proud of how we fought all year long to get back to that. Now our ultimate goal is to hopefully win that game and get back to state.”
South Warren got off to a slow start, with Clinton County jumping out to a 9-3 lead in the first set. The Spartans chipped away at an 11-9 deficit before using an 8-0 spurt to take the lead for good.
In the second set South Warren turned a 12-10 lead into a 16-10 lead and never looked back to steadily pull away.
The Spartans were never threatened in the third set, jumping out to a 6-1 lead and cruising from there.
“Obviously we didn’t know a lot about them,” Griffin said. “They came out and really I felt like they executed really well and put pressure on us early. I don’t think we responded really well, but then we found a little bit of a run to get settled down and then played pretty good the rest of the way.”
Erin Nerland had 15 kills for the Spartans, while Sophie Pemberton added 14 kills and an ace.
“It’s lots of fun,” South Warren junior setter Sydney Clayton said. “We have lots of fun just going out there and playing together. We really enjoy it and we are glad to extend the season even longer.”
“That is the first step, getting in that game,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “Once you get there, you just try to play as hard as you can. They are tough. They are going to come out ready to rock and we are going to be ready to be play. It should be pretty exciting.”
In Greenwood’s win over Logan County the Lady Gators nearly led wire to wire, beating the Lady Cougars for the fourth time in the region tournament in the last five years.
Greenwood scored the first four points in the first set and steadily pulled away with strong net play – getting five kills from Annee Lasley in the set.
The Lady Gators never trailed in the second set, jumping ahead 7-2 and cruising from there.
Logan County led 1-0 and 2-1 in the final set before Greenwood surged ahead for good.
“That is our goal – to stay calm and do what we do best,” Whittinghill said. “You don’t really need to do anything spectacular. You just need to do what you do. Be steady, hit the ball well and play defense. To me that’s our biggest thing. Defense leads to a lot of good things and I thought we played pretty good defense tonight.”
Lasley and Katie Howard finished with 11 kills each for the Lady Gators. Lasley and Anna Hewitt had four aces each, while Megan Gore had 25 assists and eight digs.
“I really feel like we were hitting on all cylinders tonight,” Lasley said. “We had our passing. We had our hitting. We had our setting. It all worked really well together.”
Greenwood and South Warren will meet at 6 p.m. It will be the fifth meeting this season between the two schools with the Lady Gators winning the previous four meetings.
“They are obviously one the best teams from a public school in our state from what they have done this year,” Griffin said. “We know we are going to have to play really well to beat anybody at this point. That’s what we want. We want to go out and have to play your best and be challenged because the reward is even better at this point.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.