The Greenwood baseball team was able to battle back, rallying for a 13-8 win over Glasgow at Greenwood High School.
Greenwood (17-2) scored the final 11 runs to rally from a six-run deficit and improve to 11-0 against Region 4 opponents.
“We haven’t really been pressed like that, so it was good to see us fall behind and fight back,” Greenwood coach Jason Jaggers said. “(Elizabethtown) got on us (last week) and I thought we had some good at-bats. Even though we didn’t come all the way back, we had some good at-bats. Tonight we strung enough good at-bats together. They found some gaps and the guys didn’t quit.”
Greenwood edged Glasgow 4-3 in Glasgow last week. Thursday’s rematch featured much more offense, with the Gators able to outslug the Scotties.
Greenwood struck first with an RBI triple by Axel Dysholm, but the Scotties were able to gain momentum in the third. Glasgow sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring five times. The big blows were a two-run double from Zach Poore and a two-run homer by Weston Carroll.
The Gators answered with an RBI single by Andrew Jolly in the bottom of the inning, but Glasgow responded with three more runs in the fourth -- including a two-run single by Camden Nolley -- to extend the advantage to 8-2.
Greenwood came storming back in the bottom of the fourth.
The Gators exploded for eight runs and eight hits in the inning, sending 14 batters to the plate. The outburst included a two-run single from Reed McClard and RBI singles from Zach Davis, Cyler Talley, Aiden O’Hara and Jackson Lee.
“They started shellacking the baseball,” Glasgow coach Sam Royse said. “The umpires could have taken an inning off because we didn’t need them much. They started hitting the ball hard. That team swings the bat better than anybody we’ve seen.”
Greenwood added insurance with a three-run fifth -- getting an RBI single from Lee and a two-run double from Jake Russell to make the score 13-8.
Glasgow wasn't able to mount a comeback, going quietly in the sixth and stranding two runners on in the seventh.
“We are just a really fighting team,” Jolly said. “We don’t get down and quit. We always find a way to win eventually.”
Jolle, Dysholm and Lee finished with three hits each, while Davis and McClard finished with two hits.
Cooper Davis earned the win in relief, allowing two hits with five strikeouts in three scoreless innings of work.
“We didn’t have him for about two-plus weeks,” Jaggers said. “He was battling an injury and we kind of eased him back in. This was his first chance this season to throw more than ⅓ of an inning, pretty much. He went in there and did a great job. He got us out of a jam (in the fourth) and then he did a heck’uva job. He just filled up the zone.”
Poore led Glasgow with three hits.
“For 3½ innings we were really good against a really good baseball team,” Royse said. “We were pretty good against them last week, too. I’m not sitting here telling you we are better than Greenwood, but we’ve shown signs of being able to be right there with them."
Glas 005 300 0 -- 8 9 2
Green 101 830 X -- 13 16 1
WP: C. Davis LP: Gaunce.