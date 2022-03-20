Greenwood swept Warren Central's All Comers track and field meet last week, winning the girls' competition with 96 points and taking the boys' team titled with 84 points.
Lady Gators junior Anna Drexel posted three first-place finishes, winning the 100-meter dash (13.00 seconds), the 200 (27.02) and the 400 (1:03.50).
Greenwood also got firsts from Lily Clark in the 800 (2:30.09) and Kylee Sutton in the 3,200 (11:59.95).
Warren East tallied 83 points to finish second in the girls' meet, followed by South Warren (70), Warren Central (41) and Bowling Green (28). Field events were held Tuesday and track events Thursday.
The Lady Raiders got individual wins from Tayanah Woods in the 100 hurdles (17.53), Brelynn Wardlow in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), McKenna Rine in the long jump (16-08) and Kaylee Miller in the shot put (31-06).
Warren East's Hayden Wolf, Macy Price, Lillie Gleichauf and Cheyenne Stark combined to finish first in the 1,600 relay (5:03.96).
South Warren got wins from Ryleigh Johnson in the 1,600 (5:35.24) and Nailah Nwanguma in the discus (91-05). The Spartans' Madeline Irvin, McKenna Armstrong, Caroline Calvert and Zoe Martin combined to win the 800 relay (1:59.54.60) and Johnson, Taylor Brown, Anslee Crosby and Hayley Best teamed up to win the 3,200 relay (10:40.66).
Warren Central's Mia Cardillo won the triple jump (33-04.00), while the Lady Dragons' KaTavia Greene, Mariah Wilson, Dai'Amari Gooch and Artilla McGinnis-Boyd combined to win the 400 relay (56.37).
Bailee Woods claimed a win in the 300 hurdles (53.34) for Bowling Green.
In the boys' meet, Greenwood got individual wins from Andrew Hatcher in the 200 (23.72), Cates Duncan in the 3,200 (9:51.56), Drew Smothers in the 300 hurdles (47.69), Lofton Howard in the high jump (5-10) and James Salchli in the shot put (44-00.25).
Warren East and South Warren tied for second in the boys' competition with 82 points, followed by Bowling Green (61) and Warren Central (32).
The Raiders picked up individual wins by Trent Arterburn in the 110 hurdles (16.98) and Emmanuel Summers in the discus (121.00). Warren East also won two relays, with Le Quintin Flippin, Ahmad Alexander, Connor Doyle and Kavon Faison combining to take first in the 400 relay (45.70) and Isaiah Ghee, Dustin Sturgeon, Isaiah Andrews and Faison teaming up to win the 800 relay (1:36.72).
South Warren's Hunter Clemons won both the 800 (2:09.68) and 1,600 (4:48.19), and Cristian Conyer was first in the 100 (11:14).
The Spartans' quartet of Clemons, Chase Duggins, Bryce McAlister and Braden Armstrong took first in the 1,600 relay (3:47.96). Clemons, Ethan Luis, McAlister and Armstrong combined to win the 3,200 relay (9:00.30).
Bowling Green picked up individual wins from Sergio Rodriguez in the 400 (53.48) and Easton Barlow in the triple jump (43-05.00).
Summy Manirakiza won the long jump (20-05.00) for Warren Central.