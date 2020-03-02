Host Greenwood swept Saturday’s season-opening Warren County/BG All-Comers track and field meet.
In the boys’ meet, the Gators scored 105.5 points to top South Warren (49), Warren Central (42) and Bowling Green (41.5).
The Lady Gators won the girls’ meet with 104 points, followed by South Warren (74), Warren Central (37) and Bowling Green (29).
Greenwood’s boys got individual first-place finishes from Will Sanders in the 200-meter dash (23.42 seconds), Cates Duncan in the 1,600 (4:54.89), Cole Jackson in the 3,200 (9:53.57), Joel Muamba in the 300 hurdles (46.71) and Jonathan Gornik in the discus (108 feet, 10 inches).
The Gators also swept the relay events. Reece Stafford, Cole Dinning, Ben Patterson and David Odom took first in the 400 relay (47.40). Luke Rios, Andrew Hatcher, Patterson and Sanders won the 800 relay (1:37.50). Sanders, Owen Allison, Mason Allison and Rios won the 1,600 relay (3:47.13), and Duncan, Eli Combs, Owen Allison and Jackson took first in the 3,200 relay (8:38.82).
South Warren got firsts from Yostin Hicks in the 100 (11.83) and Ethan Hildreth in the shot put (40-00.50).
Warren Central’s Justin Borden won both the high jump (6-04) and triple jump (40-10.50). The Dragons also got a first from Hser Wah in the 110 hurdles (20.15).
Bowling Green’s Elvin FoFanah won both the 400 (53.89) and long jump (19-09.25), while the Purples’ Thomas Tinius took first place in the 800 (2:07.61).
The Lady Gators got individual wins from Callie Strode in the 400 (1:05.07), Erin Heltsley in the 800 (2:38.58), Ashley Gaynor in the 100 hurdles (19.06), Chloe Packard in the 300 hurdles (52.96) and Kennedy Davis in the triple jump (29-08.50).
Greenwood’s Caroline Freeman, Amaya Salvador, Heltsley and Strode combined to win the 1,600 relay (4:34.40).
South Warren got firsts from Taylor Brown in the 1,600 (5:50.76), Anslee Crosby in the 3,200 (12:39.74) and Nailah Nwanguma in both the shot put (29-01.00) and discus (96-00).
The Spartans also won three relays. Angelica Carbone, Selina Fox, Brianna Hunter and Kate Chiddister combined for first in the 400 relay (56.21). Haruka Muto, Hunter, Fox and Chiddister teamed to win the 800 relay (1:57.36). Megan Kitchens, Brown, Crosby and Ryleigh Johnson won the 3,200 relay (10:31.59).
Warren Central’s Jaida Tooley won three events – the 200 (26.65), high jump (5-02) and long jump (14-07.50).
Bowling Green’s Z’Nyah Owens won the 100 (13.37).
