Greenwood junior Jacks Lancaster picked up where he left off, winning another boys’ single title at the Region 4 Tennis Tournament on Tuesday at Greenwood High School.
Lancaster won three straight from 2017-19 but had his streak on hiatus when tennis was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. His fourth individual title came after a 6-0, 6-1 win over John Guthrie in Tuesday’s final.
“Four in a row is always good,” Lancaster said. “I’m just happy to get there. It was a fun experience. Me and John are good buddies, so I enjoy playing against him. There are no hard feelings when we play, so I enjoy it.”
It was a clean sweep in the individual titles for Greenwood, with eighth grader Arden Dethridge beating teammate Greer Gosic to 6-0, 6-2 to win the girls’ championship.
Dethridge said consistency was the key to her victory, adding she enjoyed playing for a title against her teammate.
“It was really good,” Dethridge said. “Greer is an amazing player, so it was fun to just go out there and play with her and compete.”
The South Warren team of juniors Meghan Martin and Hannah Evans won the girls’ doubles title, beating Greenwood’s Kate Young and Maria Crowe 6-2, 6-2. While it was the first title for Martin and Evans, it was the fifth straight title for a South Warren duo in girls’ doubles.
“We knew coming in that (South Warren) had won four in a row, so it was ours to win,” Evans said. “I definitely think we had a target on our back.”
Martin said they had a good attitude from the start and the duo’s confidence continued to grow throughout.
“At first we were really nervous, but once we won the first three games we were like, ‘We can do this,’” Martin said.
The boys’ doubles finals matched Greenwood’s Dillon Dethridge and James Chen against teammates Gary Zheng and Seth Thomas. Dillon Dethridge and Chen prevailed 7-6 (6-1), 6-3 for the championship.
Greenwood claimed both team titles. South Warren was the runner-up on the girls’ side with Bowling Green the runner-up on the boys’ side.
All finalists earned a spot in the state tournament in Lexington, which will take place June 1-3.
Other individual qualifiers include Russell County’s Lucas McCall and Monroe County’s Brandon Sheffield in the boys’ singles; Metcalfe County’s Taryn Deckard and Bowling Green’s Campbell Richey in in the girls’ singles; Bowling Green’s Andrew Law and Tucker Strow, and South Warren’s Caden Stephanski and Jake Taylor in boys’ doubles; and Greenwood’s Ashley Parks and Avery Overmohlle, and Bowling Green’s Macy Meisel and Elizabeth Maglinger in the girls’ doubles.