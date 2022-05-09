Greenwood swept the girls' and boys' team competition at Saturday's South Warren All Comers track and field meet.
The Lady Gators tallied 174 points to top South Warren (160), Warren Central (98), John Hardin (42), Franklin-Simpson (35), Muhlenberg County (22), Logan County (20) and Allen County-Scottsville (9).
In the boys' meet, Greenwood tallied 185.5 points to win. South Warren (150) was second, followed by Muhlenberg County (66), Logan County (57), Warren Central (51.5), John Hardin (34.5), Allen County-Scottsville (16.5) and Franklin-Simpson (8).
Greenwood's Anna Drexel claimed first-place wins in the 100-meter dash (13.22 seconds) and 200 (27.53). The Lady Gators also got individual wins from Caroline Freeman in the 400 (1:03.41), Claire Ellington in the 1,600 (5:36.58) and Jessica Peterson in the 100 hurdles (18.72).
Drexel, Freeman, Hannah Wiles and Myra Jones added a win in the 800 relay (1:54.47), and Lily Clark, Macy Daniels, Freeman and Charlotte Johnson won the 1,600 relay (4:33.72) for Greenwood.
Runner-up South Warren claimed individual wins by Megan Kitchens in the 800 (2:23.30), Hayley Best in the 3,200 (12:13.92), Nailah Nwanguma in the discus (102 feet, 8 inches) and Kennedy Coradini tied for first in the shot put (30-00.00). The Spartans' quartet of Best, Ryleigh Johnson, Kitchens and Abby Overbay added a win in the 3,200 relay (10:03.71).
Warren Central's Yapembe Yagabo won both the high jump (5-02) and long jump (15-09.00), and teammate Mia Cardillo took first in the triple jump (33-03.50). The Lady Dragons' Maggie Meister, Ariana Simmons, Kelsey Lazo and Yagabo teamed up to win the 400 relay (53.08).
Franklin-Simpson's Kaydin Alexander tied for first in the shot put (30-00.00).
In the boys' meet, Greenwood picked up individual wins from Ira Matheos in the 100 (12.23), Hayden Harrell in the 400 (53.92), Cates Duncan in the 800 (1:57.42) and James Salchli in the shot put (41-05.50). The Gators also got two relay wins – Caleb Williams, Jadon Baggett, TelTel Long and Harrell teamed up to win the 1,600 relay (4:17.60), and Isaak Truelove, Garrett Hatcher, Andrew Thomas and Sam Sanders combined to win the 3,200 relay (8:58.77).
South Warren's Avrin Bell claimed wins in both the long jump (19-09.00) and triple jump (38-10.00). The Spartans also got wins from Ethan Luis in the 1,600 (4:37.73) and Charlie Hendrix in the 110 hurdles (17.21). South Warren also claimed a win in the 400 relay (44.89) and 800 relay (1:40.97).
Logan County's Hunter Holloway claimed a win in the high jump (5-10), and Warren Central's Win Htun took first in the discus (121-07).