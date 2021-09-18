The Greenwood cross country teams battled the elements to take the top spot in their home meet – sweeping the team titles in the Gatorland Invitational on Saturday at Phil Moore Park.
Greenwood had three of the top five runners in the boys’ meet to breeze past runner-up Station Camp (Tenn.). On the girls’ side, a pair of top-five finishes helped the Lady Gators edge runner-up Ballard by three points.
Both races were contested on a sloppy course due to heavy rains earlier in the day. The races were delayed for an hour due to lightning before finally going off with puddles and mud throughout the course.
“It was definitely not that ideal conditions-wise, but our team knew we had to give it our all regardless of the conditions and try to compete,” Greenwood junior Cates Duncan said.
Duncan led the way for Greenwood with a time of 17 minutes, 26.1 seconds to earn his first varsity win.
“I was hoping to win, but just going out I wanted to give my very best effort,” Duncan said.
Duncan said the familiarity of the course, especially in the soggy conditions, was a big advantage Saturday.
“Region was about like this, puddles and rain,” Duncan said. “Having our team do well in that atmosphere definitely helped us mentally prepare today.”
John Hardin’s Brendon Nagle was second, with Grayson County’s Peyton Nash third.
Greenwood’s Jacob Johnston (17:44.1) was fourth with teammates Thorin Byrd (17:47.8) and Sam Sanders (18:20.5) fifth and ninth, respectively.
On the girls’ side, Greenwood’s Kaydee Wooldridge finished fourth with a time of 21:03.3 to lead the way for the Lady Gators.
“The weather felt nice, but I tripped a couple of times going through the puddles,” Wooldridge said. “The mud was really slippery. I think I did well with the conditions we had to run in.”
Like Duncan, Wooldridge said the experience of last year’s conditions in the regional meet helped her Saturday.
“Last year I was tripping a lot because I didn’t know how to get over some of the obstacles of the course the way I did today,” Wooldridge said.
Louisville Butler’s Emma Endress was the individual winner with a time of 20:07.7. Station Camp’s Abi Cobb was second, with Elizabethtown’s Ella Johnson third.
Greenwood’s Kylee Sutton joined Wooldridge in the top five, finishing fifth with a time of 21:22.1.