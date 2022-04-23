Greenwood's boys' and girls' tennis teams claimed championships in the Warren County Leachman Buick Cup tournament Thursday and Friday at Warren East.
In the boys' tournament, Greenwood topped Warren Central 5-0. The Gators got singles wins from Landon Trinh (No. 1), Nathan Quach (No. 2) and Griffin Kupchella (No. 3). In doubles, Greenwood's No. 1 duo of Johnathon Foust and Tyler Sherrod and the No. 2 team of Harrison Hudson and Cooper Burgess posted wins.
The Gators earned a 4-1 win over South Warren. Greenwood got singles wins from Dylan Dethridge (No. 1) and Trinh (No. 2), while the Spartans' No. 3 Antonio Noble claimed the other victory. The Gators' No. 1 doubles team of Gary Zheng and Seth Thomas, and the No. 2 duo of Foust and Sherrod also claimed wins.
Greenwood beat host Warren East 5-0, with Trinh (No. 1), Quach (No. 2) and Kupchella (No. 3) all winning in singles. Foust and Sherrod (No. 1) and Grant Dunn and Connor Hughson (No. 2) also won in doubles for the Gators.
In the girls' competition, Greenwood tallied a 4-0 win over Warren Central. The Lady Gators got singles wins from Jenny Zheng (No. 1), Addison Hales (No. 2) and Addy Dunn (No. 3). Greenwood's No. 1 doubles team of Julia Kupchella and Hope Bush also scored a win.
The Lady Gators claimed a 4-1 win over South Warren. Greenwood's Arden Dethridge (No. 1), Greer Glosick (No. 2) and Avery Overmohle (No. 3) scored singles wins, with the Lady Gators and Spartans split in the doubles competition.
Greenwood scored a 5-0 win over Warren East's girls, with Jenny Zheng (No. 1), Hales (No. 2) and Aanyaa Arora (No. 3) claiming singles wins. In doubles, the Lady Gators' Kate Young and Maria Crowe (No. 1) and Hales and Emma Schneller (No. 2) also tallied wins.