The Greenwood volleyball team staked its claim to the top spot in the District 14 standings with a 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24) win at Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Senior hitter Aubrey Packer had a huge night as Greenwood (10-3 overall, 3-0 District 14) was able to hold on and give the the two-time defending Region 4 champions their first district loss since 2020.
“This is a big win for us,” Greenwood coach Nicole Whitson said. “I told them it’s about making history. That’s what we are out to do. I’m really proud of this team. They show up every day and they continue to get better and they continue to compete. We were really focused on what we needed to do tonight. We’ve been grinding hard the last few weeks to lead up to this one. I’m really proud of them.”
Bowling Green (11-1, 2-1) came in perfect on the season and winners of 22 straight against district opponents, but Greenwood was able to set the tone in the first set. The Lady Gators broke a 9-9 tie with four straight points and never trailed again. The margin grew to 24-13 after an ace from Packer, the largest of the set. BG fought off three set points before Greenwood was able to close it out.
“Going into it I think we were all a little bit hesitant and a little bit worried, but after that first set it totally let us know we could win the game,” Packer said.
Packer had eight kills in the second set, but Bowling Green was able to even the match taking control late. BG broke a 16-16 tie with four straight points. Greenwood pulled within one several times before a kill from Morgan Rockrohr closed the set out for the Lady Purples.
Greenwood never trailed in the third set. The lead was 21-13 late before BG made a charge to get within three points. A kill by Amirra Bailey made the score 24-21, but Packer responded with a kill to make it 2-1 Greenwood heading into the fourth set.
The teams went back and forth in the fourth set with no lead larger than two points. The set featured 18 ties and 11 lead changes. BG had a chance to send it to a fifth set after an ace by Olivia Arauz made the score 24-23, but Greenwood got back-to-back kills from Packer and Addi McEwing to set up match point -- with a Packer ace sealing the victory.
“It’s so amazing,” Packer said. “I am so proud. Everybody on my team stepped up. We’ve all been putting so much hard work on and this really shows how much it is paying off.”
Packer led the way with 25 kills and seven aces, while McEwing added 10 kills and five aces.
“It was definitely really challenging going up against Amirra,” Packer said. “She’s a great player, especially once they changed her to the right side. I was kind of out of my line shot, which is my favorite shot. I really had to use my other toolbox, my tipping, hitting it sharp, to try and get those kills.”
Bailey led Bowling Green with 21 kills and an ace, while Rockrohr added seven kills and an ace.
Greenwood hosts Station Camp (Tenn.) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7. Bowling Green plays at Logan County at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.